Lightning sparks western Shawnee house fire

Shawnee and Lenexa firefighters on the scene of a house fire near 64th Street and Warwick Street on Sunday morning.

Mike Frizzell/Operation 100 News. Enlarge photo.

Shawnee and Lenexa firefighters on the scene of a house fire near 64th Street and Warwick Street on Sunday morning.

Mike Frizzell/Operation 100 News

August 27, 2017

Firefighters worked for just under an hour to extinguish the fire.

Mike Frizzell/Operation 100 News

Firefighters worked for just under an hour to extinguish the fire.

Fire investigators say a lightning strike caused a Sunday morning house fire near 64th Street and Warwick Street.

Firefighters from Shawnee and Lenexa were called to the nearly 3,200 square foot home just before 7:40 a.m., after smoke alarms alerted residents.

Shawnee Fire Marshal Corey Sands says the resident reported they believed the home had been struck by lightning. Sands says the lightning strike energized the corrugated stainless steel gas line inside the home.

"This caused the cast gas line to arc off of a nail and caused the fire," Sands said.

Damage is estimated at $80,000.

