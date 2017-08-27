One person injured in rollover crash

Shawnee Police are investigating after a car rolled over, injuring the driver.

Officers, firefighters, and paramedics were called to an address in the 11400 block of West 55th Street about 8:50 Sunday morning.

Several neighbors reported hearing a loud crash and a passerby stopped to help the driver out of the overturned car.

Police arrived to find a silver passenger car on its roof in a driveway.

Johnson County Med-Act transported the driver to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police are investigating what caused the crash. No other details were immediately available.

