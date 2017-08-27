St. James wins Volleyball Slam finale over Lansing in three sets

— As the lone returning senior on the St. James volleyball team, outside hitter Allison Coens has been the player that the Thunder have often depended on in crunch time since the beginning of the 2016 season.

Coens came through again for the Thunder with a team-high 15 kills in their thrilling three-set win over Lansing in the finale of the Spectrum Sports Volleyball Slam on Saturday, but she had plenty of help, too.

Whether it was the match-clinching ace from junior Addi Weybrew, a pivotal dig from sophomore libero Ellie Bolton or a crucial kill from junior Audrey Klemp, Coens said that she couldn't have been happier with how her teammates responded under pressure to earn the 25-20, 21-25, 27-25 victory.

"We just had to push to the end. A big thing that we've been focusing on is that we're a team," Coens said. "We're not just individuals on the court. We have each other's backs, and we're going to work hard to finish up the game."

While the Thunder (1-0, ranked No. 2 in Class 5A) were able to grab an early 6-2 advantage in the decisive third set with the help of aces from Bolton and junior Jackie Storm, both teams struggled from the service line throughout the third set. St. James coach Nancy Dorsey said that serving struggles were a common theme throughout the eight matches of the Volleyball Slam, but she was thankful that her players and opponents got to experience a pressure-packed environment.

"I swear this whole day and I watched every match — there were so many missed serves. In our match and every match, it was like it was contagious," Dorsey said. "I think that was a huge part of not being able to gain momentum because if you can't serve the ball in play — both on Lansing's side and our side, we both had some key missed serves — that just kind of sucks the winds out of your sails, so to speak. It was just side-out, side-out.

Dorsey added, "We're both really good defensively. We're both really good in serve-receive, so we're in system all of the time. I think our side-out percentages both were incredibly high. It's hard to get runs on a team that is that good defensively."

Weybrew was one of the players who had a couple of missed serves, but that didn't keep her teammates from having confidence in her when she toed the line for match point.

"It's very important to be able to go back on the line and be confident back there," said Klemp of Weybrew. "I was really proud of her that she got that ace in the end there."

Confidence was also a major factor for Klemp, who joined Coens in double digits with 10 kills.

"It has grown so much from last year," Klemp said. "I'm much more comfortable when I go up to hit. Obviously we really count on Allison to put the ball down a lot, but it feels good to be a part of that."

While Dorsey was pleased with how well Coens and Klemp carried the load offensively for St. James, she knows that the wealth will need to be spread around a little bit more in order for the Thunder to be successful. Sophomore middle hitter Anna Feldkamp had seven kills, most of which came during a hot stretch for St. James in the second set, but Dorsey said that her teammates will need to get the ball to her and sophomore Ellie Wheeler more often as the season goes on.

"We need to get our middles more involved. They are both really strong and powerful, and they can score for us," Dorsey said. "We didn't utilize them as well as I think we could have. We just relied on our heavy arms on the left side."

The Lions (0-1, ranked No. 4 in 5A) had a strong middle blocker of their own in junior Rachel Fairbanks. The Lansing middle blocker forced St. James junior setter Morgan Miller — who led the Thunder with 30 assists — to use her creativity a few times to redirect a few balls for kills when the home team was struggling against the Lions' block. Dorsey fully expects to see Lansing again in the postseason, and had high praise for the Lions.

"They are all incredible passers so they're in system all of the time and they have (Rachel) Fairbanks in the middle and she is just outstanding. We did not have an answer for her tonight, so we need to work on that for the matchup that I know will be coming in the future," Dorsey said. "Lacey Angello on the left side is just so smart, and she does so many good things. She's just a seasoned player. It was a great matchup for us, a great win for us. I'm really proud of the girls and how they battled."

St. James defeated Lansing in straight sets last year in pool play of the state tournament. The Thunder's schedule won't get any easier, as they'll travel on Tuesday to Shawnee Heights for a triangular. St. James will square off against top-ranked Shawnee Heights, who defeated the Thunder in the state title match last year, and No. 7 Kapaun Mt. Carmel.

"Shawnee Heights was here today and they have (Amaya) Tillman and they have some power," Dorsey said. "It's going to be a good matchup for us."