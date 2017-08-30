Defendant in ‘She’s a Pistol’ shooting sentenced to life in prison

A 21-year-old man was recently sentenced to life in prison, without the possibility of parole, for his role in the homicide of Jon Bieker at the She’s a Pistol gun store.

Judge Timothy McCarthy handed down the sentence to Hakeem Willie Malik last week.

Malik was one of four men accused of murdering Bieker, a gun shop owner, during a botched robbery on Jan. 9, 2015, at the now-closed downtown Shawnee business.

Three of the defendants were wounded during the shooting.

Bieker’s wife, Becky, was also injured during the incident.

Malik had pleaded guilty to first-degree murder back in May.

That same month, another defendant, Londro Emanuel Patterson III, 22, was found guilty of the same charges.

The two other defendants, Nicquan Ke-Aaron Midgyett, 22, and Deanthony Armond Wiley, 22, await trial.

This case was investigated by the Shawnee Police Department and the Johnson County Crime Lab.

It was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Vanessa Riebli and Jacob Gontesky.

She’s a Pistol, once a popular gun store in Shawnee, permanently closed its doors at the end of last year.

After the fatal incident, Becky relocated the shop to Shawnee Mission Parkway and Quivira, less than 2 miles away from its former location.

But legal bills and increased labor expenses forced the widow to close the shop.

The incident, she said in December, made her feel as though she was losing her husband for a second time.

“Please know that you each mean the world to us and you will all be missed greatly,” Becky had written on Facebook, after thanking everyone for their support an prayers.