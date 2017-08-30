Shawnee ranks in top 20 safest Kansas cities

The SafeWise website listed Shawnee as the 18th safest city in Kansas, coming in just behind Overland Park.

Several other Johnson County cities made the list.

Prairie Village ranked third, Louisburg took fifth,

Leawood came in sixth, Olathe took 13th place, Lenexa was 15th and Overland Park was ranked 17th.

To identify the 20 safest cities in Kansas, the home security company reviewed the most recent FBI crime report statistics from 2015, along with population data.

