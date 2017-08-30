Soccer roundup: SMNW clips Blue Valley; SJA wins Fat Cat opener

Shawnee Mission Northwest junior Henry Fears scored with 2:31 remaining to give the Cougars a 1-0 win over Blue Valley on Tuesday.

Fears found the back of the net after being assisted by senior Josh Sherfy.

The Cougars (2-0) will look to keep rolling against BV North at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Blue Valley District Athletic Complex-Switzer.

St. James 3, Olathe West 2

St. James Academy edged Olathe West, 3-2, in the first round of the Fat Cat tournament at Blue Valley West.

Sam Enna, Zach Flax and Ryan Kipper scored a goal apiece for St. James.

The Thunder (1-0-1) will square off against BV West at 7 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals. The Jaguars won their first-round game, 5-0, over Turner behind five goals from Noah Mabry.

Spring Hill 6, De Soto 5, OT

De Soto got a hat trick from Daniel Apple, but it wasn't quite enough in a 6-5 overtime loss to Spring Hill.

The Broncos scored the game-winner with 10 seconds left in overtime to hand the Wildcats the loss in their season opener.

De Soto will try to bounce back at 6 p.m. Thursday in a road contest against Piper.

Piper 3, SM North 0

Shawnee Mission North opened its season with a 3-0 loss to Piper.

The Indians will return to the pitch to take on Blue Valley Southwest at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Olathe District Activity Center.

Seaman 5, Maranatha 0

Maranatha and Seaman were scoreless at the half, but the Vikings sailed past the Eagles after the break en route to a 5-0 victory.

The Eagles (0-2) will try to bounce back when they host Kansas City Christian at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.