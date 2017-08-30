Stellar serving propels SMNW volleyball to sweep of Wyandotte

Shawnee Mission Northwest senior Abriel Jarrett didn't get a ton of varsity time on the court last year for the Cougar volleyball team, but that didn't stop her from finding ways to contribute.

Jarrett prided herself on keeping the morale high on the bench during the Cougars' state tournament run last year, and enjoyed providing a spark when she got the chance to play.

The SM Northwest senior was motivated to get more playing time in her final season, though, and Jarrett knew that one of the ways she could make that happen was by being an above-average server. Jarrett's hard work in practice paid off on Tuesday, as she led the Cougars with 12 aces in their 25-4, 25-5, 25-3 win over Wyandotte.

"I recently just picked up jump-serving, so I've really been focusing on that this week and getting it perfected and consistent is my main thing," Jarrett said. "It's actually one of my personal goals for the season is to get 95 percent of my serves in. That really helped me process through the game — just focus on getting it in, contact the ball strong and serve it in."

Jarrett said the learning process of jump-serving has gone fairly smooth. The Cougars were able to effectively hit their zones, as they recorded 38 aces as a team. Morgan Berry (eight aces), Rylee Garrett (six), Kennady Bustamante (five), Hannah Black (four), Ava Graves (two) and Sabrina Creason (one) chipped in on the Cougars' serving success.

"It's been pretty good. It's just like hitting," Jarrett said. "It was the footwork that I kind of struggled with at first, but once my coaches showed me how to do it, it was pretty easy to pick up."

Serving was one of the top priorities for the Cougars as they geared up for their season opener against Wyandotte. Assistant coach BJ Specht was pleased to see how the Cougars executed from the service line.

"Serving is going to be a big factor for us because that's going to enable us to get the other team out of system and put ourselves in a better position to score that point," BJ Specht said. 'We have been focusing a lot on serving. We know that's repetition and we want to give the girls confidence, so we serve every day in practice."

While the Cougars over-matched the Bulldogs, Jarrett said it was nice to finally see players in a different uniform on the other side of the court. Jarrett and the Cougars are excited for the level of competition to increase, as they will hit the road to take on Blue Valley North (ranked No. 3 in Class 6A) at 5 p.m. Thursday.

"It was nice to actually get into the game and not just drill after drill after drill," Jarrett said. "I'm excited to go get Blue Valley North on Thursday."

One of the biggest lessons that BJ Specht and her sister, head coach Susan Specht, tried to teach the Cougars in their match against Wyandotte was that they needed to focus more about what they could control. Jarrett felt that the Cougars did a solid job of playing mistake-free, and that it will be even more important to do the same thing against the Mustangs.

"Our main goal was to minimize errors on our side," Jarrett said. "Focus on our side and not worry about who is on the other side or what's going on over there. That's our main thing that we focus on is minimizing errors."