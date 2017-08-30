Tennis roundup: Mill Valley wins triangular against De Soto, Olathe North

The Mill Valley tennis team got off fast start to the season at its home triangular against De Soto and Olathe North on Tuesday.

The Jaguars varsity and JV teams combined for a record of 14-2. The varsity squad was composed of Madison Van Buhler, Anika Roy, Tori Wesp, Annie Casburn, Josie Carey and Peyton Moeder, while the JV team featured Hailey Steele, Payton Shurley, Jordan Dean, Sydney Fisher, Sophia Reyes and Sabrina Uriarte.

De Soto was led by Bailey Ramsdell and Holly Capling, who both earned varsity singles wins.

Mill Valley will take on Blue Valley Southwest at 4 p.m. Thursday in another home competition, while De Soto will play in the Emporia tournament at 3 p.m. Thursday.

SM North falls to SM East

Shawnee Mission North opened its season with a loss to SM East.

The Indians will play in the Leavenworth quad at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.