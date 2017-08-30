Volleyball roundup: St. James wins Shawnee Heights tri; Mill Valley sweeps Spring Hill

After outlasting No. 4-ranked Lansing on Saturday in the Spectrum Sports Volleyball Slam to begin the season, No. 2 St. James Academy picked up two more wins against top-10 teams in Class 5A on Tuesday at the Shawnee Heights triangular.

The Thunder (3-0) defeated top-ranked Shawnee Heights, 25-17, 25-15, in a rematch of last year's state championship and then made quick work of No. 7 Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 25-11, 25-8.

Senior Allison Coens paced the Thunder with 23 kills, and sophomore Anna Feldkamp and freshman Olivia Lovett added 10 and eight, respectively.

The Thunder will play next at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Valley West, who are ranked No. 2 Class 6A.

Mill Valley sweeps Spring Hill

Mill Valley stormed out of the gates in its season opener by defeating Spring Hill in straight sets, 25-13, 25-14, 25-5.

The Jaguars (1-0) will continue its home stand to begin the season when they host Blue Valley West (ranked No. 2 in Class 6A) and Shawnee Mission West in a triangular that is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.