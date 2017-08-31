Crowe leads SMNW tennis at SM South quad

— Shawnee Mission Northwest sophomore Michaela Crowe continued her blistering start to the season by winning all three of her No. 1 singles matches to lead the Cougars at the SM South quad on Wednesday.

Crowe — who improved to 5-0 on the season — defeated SM South's Mary Novak, 8-1; Olathe North's Naima Patel, 8-2, and Olathe Northwest's Reagan Aufderheide, 8-1.

The SM Northwest sophomore showed off her stamina by staying in rallies with solid ground strokes, and felt that she made a step forward from the Cougars' dual last week against Blue Valley.

"My backhand was better than last week, I think, but I feel like I was pretty strong from both sides today," Crowe said.

The No. 2 doubles team of Melissa Schmidt and Olivia Sloan picked up the other victory for the Cougars after they Olathe North's Elle Bui and Kylee Brown, 8-2. Sloan and Schmidt dropped their matches against SM South's Katie Ball and Francis Wilson and Olathe Northwest's Kristin Knipp and Mallory Brown by the score of 8-4.

While the Cougars' No. 1 doubles team of Katherine Strohm and Mabel Anstine didn't have a win to show for it, they built some chemistry throughout the day in three close matches. Strohm and Anstine lost their first two matches, 8-6, to SM South's Caroline Mack and Mena Haas and Olathe North's Grace Gerber and Ashleigh Kawooka before ending the day with an 8-4 setback against Olathe Northwest's Nicky Hoffey and Kaylie Kappelmann.

"I feel like since the beginning of the season that they're doing a lot better," Crowe said of the Cougars' doubles teams. "They're playing together."

Gabriella Herrera had the most closely-contested match of the day for the Cougars when she lost a tiebreaker to Olathe North's Alyssa Claxton at No. 2 singles. Claxton was able to rally past Herrera for an 8-7 (7-3) victory. Herrera dropped her other two matches to SM South's Madison Hanna, 8-1, and Olathe Northwest's Sydney Moore, 8-2.

The Cougars will be getting a boost next week when senior Lily Oliver returns to the court. Oliver, who finished fourth at state in doubles with SM Northwest alumna Tamerra Horton, is wrapping up her club season with a tournament this weekend.

"I'm really excited about Lily coming back for our next matches," Crowe said. "I feel like she can help our team a lot."

Northwest will compete next in the Olathe East quad at 3 p.m. Thursday at the College Boulevard Activity Center.