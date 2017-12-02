Basketball roundup: De Soto girls, St. James boys win season openers

De Soto sophomore Mackenzie Shupe led all scorers with 26 points in Wildcats' 60-48 win over Shawnee Heights on Friday.

Shupe shot 7-of-13 from the field and 8-of-11 from the free-throw line. Senior Mariah Grizzle joined Shupe in double figures with 21 points. Grizzle was efficient from the floor — knocking down 10 of her 15 shots.

The Wildcats (1-0, ranked No. 9 in Class 5A) will play host to Turner at 8 p.m. Monday in their first-round game of the Huhtamaki Hardwood Classic.

The De Soto boys erupted for 51 points in the first half against the defending 5A state champion T-Birds, but the Wildcats fell to Shawnee Heights in overtime, 83-78.

A four-point third quarter doomed the Wildcats as the T-Birds (ranked No. 5 in 5A) were able to erase an 11-point halftime deficit.

Seniors Levi Hansen and Exavier Jackson scored 18 points apiece to pace De Soto. Junior Grant Noll joined them in double figures with 11.

De Soto (0-1) will try to bounce back at 8 p.m. Tuesday against Pleasant Hill in its first-round game of the Huhtamaki Hardwood Classic.

Hot-shooting Moellers leads St. James past Wyandotte

St. James sophomore Jack Moellers went off for 26 points in his varsity debut to guide the Thunder to a 69-51 win over Wyandotte.

Moellers drilled eight 3-pointers before getting his final two points at the free-throw line. Junior David Hornung and senior Josh Spradlin chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Thunder. All of Spradlin's points came in the second half.

The Thunder (1-0, ranked No. 2 in 5A) will play Shawnee Mission West at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the Championship Showdown at SM East.