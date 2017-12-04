Basketball roundup: SMNW girls get bounce-back win over BV North; SMN boys, girls fall in openers

The Shawnee Mission Northwest girls basketball team upended Blue Valley North, 48-40, in the Shawnee Mission/Blue Valley Shootout on Saturday to get back to the .500 mark.

The Mustangs (No. 7 in Class 6A) were the second of three straight top-10 opponents on the Cougars' schedule to begin the season. Northwest fell to Mill Valley (No. 8 in 5A), 44-39, in its season opener.

The Cougars (1-1) will take on Washburn Rural (No. 4 in 6A) at 5:30 p.m. Friday for their home opener.

Blue Valley Southwest 49, Shawnee Mission North girls 36

Shawnee Mission North was also in action at the Shawnee Mission/Blue Valley Shootout, but came up short in a 49-36 loss to Blue Valley Southwest.

The Indians were unable to hold on to a 24-20 halftime lead.

North (0-1) will be back in action for its home opener at 7 tonight against Basehor-Linwood.

Lee's Summit 82, Shawnee Mission North boys 54

The Shawnee Mission North boys basketball team went across the state line for its season opener, but was unable to keep pace with Lee's Summit in a 82-54 loss at the 810 Varsity Tipoff Classic at Liberty.

The Indians led 12-11 after the first quarter, but the Tigers took control with 29 points in the second and third quarters. Jarrett Hensley led North with 21 points.

Next up for the Indians will be a road tilt against Blue Valley North (No. 5 in 6A) at 7 p.m. Friday.