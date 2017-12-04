Boys swimming roundup: SJA 2nd, MV 4th, DHS 8th at Lansing Relays

The St. James Academy, Mill Valley and De Soto swim teams were all in action Saturday at the Lansing Relays.

The Thunder placed second in the team standings with 163 points — finishing only behind Topeka Seaman (222 points). The St. James 400-yard freestyle relay team of John Amrein, Zach Kurland, Harry Tjaden and Nick Callahan led the Thunder with a first-place and state-qualifying time of 3:26.16.

The first-place finish for Amrein, Kurland, Tjaden and Callahan prevented Seaman from winning all 10 events.

St. James also claimed second place in the 200-yard medley relay with the same four swimmers, as the Thunder earned another state-cut time of 1:46.44. Kurland, Callahan, Kyle Banash and Nick Ingolia also swam to a second-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle relay with a time of 44.08.

The Thunder's third and final state-qualifying cut came in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Banash, Callahan, Ingolia and Nicholas Kuhl clocked in at 1:39.18 to take third place. Banash, Owen Gordon, Adam Orel and Tjaden added a third-place finish in the 4x100 IM relay with a time of 4:28.77.

Mill Valley finished one spot ahead of St. James in the 200-yard freestyle relay to also post a state cut. Chris Sprenger, Carter Lawson, Ethan Forristal and Colby Beggs finished with a second-place time of 1:37.93. The same four Jaguars also had two third-place finishes. Sprenger, Lawrence, Forristal and Beggs finished with a state-qualifying time of 1:46.56 in the 200-yard medley relay and clocked in at 1:46.61 in the 200-yard butterfly relay.

The Jaguars finished fourth in the team standings with 113 points.

De Soto rounded out the area teams competing at the meet with an eighth-place finish (18 points). The Wildcats had ninth-place finishes in 100-yard medley and 200-yard breaststroke relays. Cole Peterson, Curt Baker, Andrew Blazo and Eli Gratz finished with a time of 1:03.28 in the 100-yard medley relay. Peterson, Baker, Blazo and Andre VanMeerhaeghe posted a time of 2:40.53 in the 200-yard breaststroke relay.