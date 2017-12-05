Basketball roundup: De Soto, Mill Valley girls win Huhtamaki Hardwood Classic openers

The De Soto and Mill Valley girls basketball teams both coasted to first-round victories in the Huhtamaki Hardwood Classic on Monday at De Soto.

De Soto topped Turner, 72-12, while Mill Valley upended Excelsior Springs, 60-21.

The Wildcats (1-0, ranked No. 9 in Class 5A) had three players score in double figures with Mariah Grizzle and Mackenzie Shupe tallying 16 points apiece and LaMyah Ricks adding 14. Grizzle was a rebound away from a double-double.

De Soto was active on the defensive end as well with 32 steals. Mara Montgomery had a team-high eight steals and also dished out three assists.

The win over Turner sent the Wildcats to the semifinals, where they'll face Gardner-Edgerton (No. 8 in 6A) at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Mill Valley moved on to the semifinals with a balanced offensive effort as well. Evan Zars and Trinity Knapp scored 13 and 12 points, respectively. Claire Kaifes stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, six assists and four steals.

The Jaguars (2-0, No. 8 in 5A) will take on Truman at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The winners of Mill Valley/Truman and De Soto/Gardner-Edgerton will play in the championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday. The losers will play for third place at 1 p.m.

Maranatha drops doubleheader to University Academy

The Maranatha Christian Academy girls and boys basketball teams both fell to University Academy on Monday in their respective season openers.

The MCA girls fought back from a double-digit deficit, but came up just short in a 34-32 loss.

In the boys game, the Eagles got double-doubles from Jonathan Jackson (22 points, 10 rebounds) and Jason Friesen (16 points, 18 rebounds), but lost 79-61.

Both MCA teams will be back in action for their home openers on Saturday. The Maranatha girls will play at 11:30 p.m., and the boys will take on Grandview Christian at 1 p.m.

St. James girls fall to Piper

The St. James girls basketball team kicked off the Eudora tournament on Monday with a 45-31 loss to Piper.

The tournament will move to Paola on Tuesday, where the Thunder (0-1) will square off against Eudora at 6:30 p.m. in the consolation semifinals.