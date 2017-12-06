Basketball roundup: Mill Valley, De Soto boys earn first-round wins in Huhtamaki Hardwood Classic

The Mill Valley and De Soto boys basketball teams both earned first-round victories in the Huhtamaki Hardwood Classic on Tuesday at De Soto.

The Jaguars rolled to a 63-31 victory over Excelsior Springs, while the Wildcats edged Pleasant Hill, 47-42.

Logan Talley scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting to lead the Jaguars. Nine different players scored for Mill Valley, as the Jaguars shot 58 percent from the field. The Jaguars jumped out to a 29-6 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

Exavier Jackson and Jared Baruth scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, in the Wildcats' victory over Pleasant Hill. Jackson came up with three of De Soto's 12 steals to set the tone defensively for the Wildcats.

De Soto and Mill Valley both moved to 1-1 with their respective victories. The Jaguars will square off against Gardner-Edgerton at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals, and the Wildcats will follow at 8 p.m. when they take on Blue Valley Southwest.

The winners of De Soto/BV Southwest and Mill Valley/Gardner-Edgerton will clash in the championship game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The losers will meet in the third-place game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

St. James boys fall to SM West

The St. James boys basketball team went down to the wire with Shawnee Mission West in the first round of the Championship Showdown on Tuesday at SM East, but fell to the Vikings, 54-51.

The Thunder (1-1) got off to a strong start in the first half, as they led by as many as 10 points, but the Vikings whittled the deficit to four before the break. The Vikings surged in front in the third quarter before holding off the Thunder.

St. James will square off at ACE Prep at 4 p.m. Thursday in the consolation semifinals.