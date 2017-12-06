Today's news

Boys swim and dive roundup: SMNW wins dual vs. O-North; SMN splits double dual vs. SME, O-South

By Chris Duderstadt

December 6, 2017

The Shawnee Mission Northwest boys swim and dive team won seven of the 12 events in its season-opening dual against Olathe North to top the Eagles, 654-577.

Benny Alpert and Scott Klein each won two individual events to lead the Cougars. Alpert claimed first place in the 200-and 500-yard freestyles with respective times of 2:16.23 and 6:47.54. Klein rounded out the freestyle sweep with first-place finishes in the 50-and 100-yard freestyles with respective times of 22.42 and 52.03.

The Cougars won two of the three relays. Klein, Luc Winkelmolen, Ben Harrell and Eric Gonzales posted a first-place time of 1:53.58 in the 200-yard medley relay. Klein, Harrell, Gonzales and Matt Nolan added another first-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle after clocking it at 1:40.62.

Northwest will be back in action at 5 p.m. Friday for a meet at Mission Trail Middle School.

SMN upends Olathe South, falls to SME in double-dual

Shawnee Mission North opened its season with a double-dual on Monday at SM East. The Indians defeated Olathe South, 329-297, and fell to SM East, 318.5-290.5.

Freshman Caleb Sostarich led SM North with a first-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:13.55. Sostarich also helped the Indians to first place in the 200-yard medley relay. Clayton McMillan, Trey Smith and James Cameron teamed up with Sostarich to post a time of 1:47.81.

All three SM North relays earned top-three finishes. Cameron, Smith, McMillan and Luke Guthrie finished second in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:33.98. Rowan Jones, Harden Boldt, Sostarich and Guthrie added a third-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:42.03.

Smith posted top-three finishes in two individual events as well. The SM North sophomore took second in the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.84) and third in the 100-yard butterfly (59.08). McMillan followed Smith in third in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:04.05. Guthrie (second place in 50-yard freestyle, 24.66) and Cameron (third in 100-yard freestyle, 53.52) also swam to top-three finishes in their respective events.

Blake and Ryan Taylor added third-and fourth-place finishes in the 1-meter dive with respective scores of 159.65 and 142.65.

The Indians will join the Cougars at the meet on Friday at Mission Trail.

