Brookdale Rosehill to hold holiday open house and blood drive

Celebrate the holidays by giving back.

Brookdale Rosehill, 12802 Johnson Dr., will hold an open house and blood drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday. Dec. 11.

Donations for the Kansas Special Olympics will also be welcome.

To RSVP, please call 913-962-7600 or send an email to crobinson17@brookdale.com.

To make an appointment for the blood drive, click here.

Community Blood Center must collect almost 600 units of blood daily to meet the needs of area hospital patients. As there is no substitute for blood, the organization relies on volunteer donors like you to supply the life-saving blood and blood components to hospitals in Kansas and Missouri.