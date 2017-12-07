Area children invited to breakfast with Santa

Bring the Christmas magic to life and have breakfast with Santa at Monticello United Methodist Church on Saturday.

The church will host “Breakfast with Santa” from 9-11 a.m. in Fellowship Hall.

Parents are encouraged to bring their cameras for a morning of fun where children of all ages visit Santa and Mrs. Claus. Enjoy breakfast with pancakes, eggs, sausage and juice.

After breakfast, children can shop for free gifts in Santa’s store for a special adult.

Monticello UMC is located three blocks west of K-7 in western Shawnee.

For more information about other Christmas and Advent events, please visit monticello-umc.org.