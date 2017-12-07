Letters From Santa offered through Dec. 16 by JCPRD

Personalized letters from Santa are available through a program being offered by the Johnson County Park & Recreation District’s 50 Plus Department.

To arrange a letter from Santa for that special person of any age, please call 913 -642-6410 by Dec. 16.

A short form will be completed to help remind Santa of the recipient’s name, address, hoped-for gifts, and other particulars that can personalize the letter.

From there, Santa types and signs each one himself. The cost is $5 per letter. For more information, pick up a JCPRD catalog.