Select Shawnee students nominated for military academies

A few Shawnee students recently received military academy nominations from two Kansas elected officials.

Rep. Kevin Yoder and Sen. Pat Roberts both announced military academy nominations last week.

They both nominated Jerad Habben and Claire Ivey for the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.

Yoder nominated Andrew Goodman for the naval academy as well.

In addition, Yoder nominated Andrew Ernsdorff for the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.

After receiving their nominations, the applicants must now meet the requirements of each U.S. Service Academy to be considered for appointment.

Ultimately, the academies make the final decision on who receives an appointment of admission.