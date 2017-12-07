Shawnee Hereford House to offer Santa brunch buffet this Sunday

On Sunday, Hereford House, 17244 Midland Drive., will offer its annual Santa Brunch Buffet 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Santa will be on site starting at 11 a.m. and will be available for photos and interactions with guests throughout the restaurant.

Guests should bring their own camera as a professional photographer will not be on site.

The buffet is $20 for adults and teenagers, $10 for kids ages 5-12 and free for kids ages 4 and under.

The menu includes scrambled eggs, waffles, biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage, brunch potatoes, carrot cake and assorted desserts.

Hereford House’s Shawnee location will be the only Kansas City metro location to participate in the Santa Brunch Buffet.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling the restaurant at 913-268-8000, or booking online at herefordhouse.com.