Basketball roundup: Maranatha boys win back-to-back games at home; SJA girls win second straight

The Maranatha Christian Academy boys bounced back from a season-opening loss to University Academy on Monday with home wins over Northland Christian and Grandview Christian on Friday and Saturday.

The Eagles (2-1) defeated Northland Christian, 72-34, with Jonathan Jackson leading the way with a double-doubles (21 points, 10 rebounds). Andrew Fortin and Jax Holland added 18 and 17 points, respectively.

The same trio led the Eagles to a 75-62 comeback victory over Grandview Christian. Fortin paced the Eagles with 24 points, and Jackson and Holland added 20 apiece.

The Maranatha girls went 1-1 over the weekend with a 43-17 win over Bishop Seabury on Saturday and a 52-25 loss to Northland Christian on Friday. Aaliyah Buckner scored nine points to lead the Eagles (1-2) in the win over the Seahawks, and Allysa Buettner and Meggie Abebe chipped in eight points apiece.

Maranatha will be back in action against Kansas City Christian on Friday. The girls game will tip at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.

St. James girls fifth at Paola tournament; SJA boys sixth at Championship Showdown

The St. James Academy girls basketball team rolled to a 55-25 win over Bonner Springs in the fifth-place game of the Paola tournament on Friday.

The Thunder (2-1) have won two straight over Eudora and Bonner Springs after losing their season opener against Piper.

St. James will play host to St. Thomas Aquinas (No. 1 in Class 5A) at 6 p.m. Dec. 20.

After winning the Championship Showdown last year at Shawnee Mission East, the St. James boys squad finished sixth at this year's tournament. The Thunder's win came in the consolation semifinals after they defeated Southeast, 36-34. St. James (2-2, No. 2 in 5A) lost its first-round game to SM West, 54-51, and fell in the the fifth-place game to Barstow, 58-46, on Saturday.

The Thunder will play next against Grandview at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the HyVee Shootout at Avila University.

SMNW, SMN boys fall

The Shawnee Mission Northwest and SM North boys basketball teams were both tied in their respective games on Friday after three quarters, but fell short in the fourth.

The Cougars (1-1) lost to Washburn Rural, 68-59. Northwest trailed the Junior Blues, 34-25, at halftime, but rallied to tie it at 42-42 through three quarters. The Cougars will try to bounce back at 7 p.m. Tuesday at SM South.

The Indians (0-2) fell to Blue Valley North, 55-50, after being tied with the Mustangs (No. 6 in 6A) at 39-39 at the end of the third quarter. The Indians will play host to Blue Valley at 7 p.m. Tuesday for their home opener.