Huhtamaki Hardwood Classic roundup: MV girls remain unbeaten, upend Gardner-Edgerton

— After losing to Gardner-Edgerton three times last season, the Mill Valley girls basketball team couldn't wait for the chance to take on the Trailblazers in the Huhtamaki Hardwood Classic championship game on Saturday.

The Jaguars took care of the business on the defensive end to take home the tournament title, as they defeated the Trailblazers, 38-23.

"We want to be ready to compete and beat good teams. They're a really solid, good team," Mill Valley coach Drew Walters said. "They have great players and they were without one of their top scorers (Skylar Washington), but they still make it so difficult. It feels good because we lost three to them last year — two of them weren't really close and one of them we had and they took it away from us. It feels good to get a win against them."

Gardner-Edgerton's Kynli Nelson led all scorers with 14 points, but the rest of the Trailblazers combined to shoot 3-of-22 from the field. Walters was pleased with how his team executed defensively.

"We have lots who can shoot it, but there are nights they don't fall. Defense always travels and defense wins you games when you're not on offensively," Walters said. "They are really good defensively, too. You've got to find ways to get stops and we did a pretty good job of that today. I think we took them out of rhythm and the girls were really well-prepared and made adjustments quickly after the first quarter when it looked like they had a rhythm."

After defeating Shawnee Mission Northwest in its season opener, the Jaguars (ranked (eighth in Class 5A) upended Excelsior Springs, Truman and Gardner-Edgerton (ranked eighth in 6A) in the Huhtamaki Hardwood Classic to remain perfect at 4-0. The Jaguars have had a different player lead them in scoring in each game. Payton Shurley paced the Jaguars with 13 points on Saturday, and Evan Zars added 11. Claire Kaifes (eight points, seven rebounds) and Trinity Knapp (seven points, seven rebounds) were active for the Jaguars on the glass.

"The ball stuck for us early and then we started to share it like we should. It was a little bit of everybody," Walters said. "Claire had a phenomenal game offensively and defensively getting us set up. Payton Shurley coming off the bench really did a good job of attacking and getting to the lane. Once we started sharing the ball, we got into a little better rhythm. Those two kind of sparked us."

While Presley Barton was scoreless after battling foul trouble, the Mill Valley sharp-shooter still earned girls tournament MVP honors after scoring a career-high 27 points in the semifinals against Truman. Zars and Kaifes joined Barton on the all-tournament team.

The Jaguars will play host to Blue Valley West at 6 p.m. Friday.

MILL VALLEY (38)

Avery Altman 0-0 0-0 0, Presley Barton 0-3 0-0 0, Lexi Crocker 0-0 0-0 0, Ella Shurley 0-0 0-0 0, Adde Hinkle 0-2 0-0 0, Trinity Knapp 3-8 1-2 7, Lexi Ballard 0-0 0-0 0, Sydney Stuke 0-0 0-0 0, Claire Kaifes 2-4 2-4 7, Evan Zars 5-9 1-1 11, Payton Shurley 4-7 5-6 13. Totals 14-33 9-13 38.

GARDNER-EDGERTON (23)

Kelby Wilson 0-5 0-0 0, Jaden Sprague 0-0 0-0 0, Kynli Nelson 5-10 1-1 14, Katie Whittley 1-2 0-0 2, Sadie Watkins 0-0 1-2 1, Katie Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Trinity Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Madyson Beasley 1-3 2-2 4, Taylor Carpenter 1-8 0-0 2, Sofia Semon 0-3 0-0 0, Mia Vallery 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 8-32 4-5 23.

MV 9 7 11 11 — 38

G-E 8 4 6 5 — 23

3-point goals: MV 1-7 (Kaifes); G-E 3-13 (Nelson 3). Fouled out: None. Turnovers: MV 11, G-E 10.

De Soto boys fall in title game to Gardner-Edgerton

The De Soto boys basketball also went up against Gardner-Edgerton in the championship game, but a slow start doomed the Wildcats in a 64-55 loss to the Trailblazers.

Boys tournament MVP Teven McKelvy and Tyler Rollwagen opened the game with back-to-back 3-pointers, and the Trailblazers never trailed. The Wildcats trailed by as many as 16 in the first half, but freshman Nate Barnhart scored back-to-back buckets to keep the Wildcats in it. Barnhart's two field goals highlighted a 7-0 run for the Wildcats to close the half, but Gardner-Edgerton still led 30-21 at the break.

The Trailblazers pushed their lead right back to 16 in the opening fazes of the third quarter with a 7-0 run of their own. The Wildcats mounted another charge to get back with 10 after a bucket from Barnhart and back-to-back layups from Luke Millman. McKelvy and Tyler Barkemeyer then traded baskets, but the tournament MVP had the last laugh with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the quarter to extend the Trailblazers' lead to 13. The Wildcats never got closer than eight points in the fourth quarter.

"There's no doubt we battled. There were several times where we could have rolled over and just said it's not our night," De Soto coach Matt Rice said. "We didn't shoot as well as we have on other nights. I'm pleased with that part of it, but I thought we came out flat.

"We didn't come out with great energy. I thought we had some pretty poor offensive possessions with our shot selections, which I thought was poor several times. But I'm proud of our team. I'm proud of them. They battled constantly and I believe that we'll learn from tonight."

Jared Baruth and Brannon Bell got going late to finish with 18 and 15 points, respectively, to lead the Wildcats. Barnhart joined them in double figures with 10 points, as he continues to fill the void for injured forward Grant Noll. Rice said he couldn't have asked for much more from Barnhart and Millman down low.

"Nate played really well tonight. It is nice when we can throw the ball into him and he can make good decisions. He's got that nice little baby hook working," Rice said. "He's setting great screens for our guards — ball screens and off-the-ball screens — and he's rebounding really well. He's been playing really well in Grant's absence.

"And Luke Millman is just a breath of fresh air. When he comes off the bench, it's nothing but energy. He just makes plays when he's out there. I don't have any problems putting him out on the air because I know he's going to do anything he can to help us win."

Bell and Exavier Jackson both were selected to the all-tournament team for De Soto. While the Wildcats were hoping to win their home tournament after taking second last year, Rice enjoyed the atmosphere that the boys and girls tournaments offered throughout the week.

"We just love having this tournament. We're thankful for the teams that come out," Rice said. "There are great coaches that come here and coach. It's a battle every night.

"I'm really thankful for (athletic director) Ryan Johnson and the effort that he puts forth into this tournament. He does a fantastic job. All of our parents that help in the hospitality room … All of that stuff that makes this a first-class tournament is something I'm very thankful for. I'm lucky to be here."

The Wildcats (2-2) will play next at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ottawa (No. 10 in 4A).

DE SOTO (55)

Levi Hansen 1-11 2-2 5, Jared Baruth 6-15 3-4 18, Brannon Bell 4-7 3-4 15, Exavier Jackson 0-2 1-2 1, Tyler Barkemeyer 1-1 0-0 2, Nate Barnhart 5-7 0-0 10. Totals 19-45 9-12 55.

GARDNER-EDGERTON (64)

Teven McKelvy 5-9 2-4 14, Tydus Webb 1-1 2-2 4, Corbin Schrack 0-1 0-0 0, Reid Frase 0-1 0-0 0, Cam Trammell 2-3 0-0 4, Tyler Rollwagen 6-10 0-2 15, Brody Marshall 4-6 2-5 10, Luke Jennings 2-3 4-7 8, Luke Soza 4-6 1-2 9. Totals 24-41 11-22 64.

DHS 9 12 16 16 — 55

G-E 18 12 20 14 — 64

3-point goals: DHS 8-18 (Bell 4, Baruth 3, Hansen); G-E 5-12 (Rollwagen 3, McKelvy 2). Fouled out: None. Turnovers: DHS 7, G-E 6.

Mill Valley boys, De Soto girls take fourth place

Mill Valley senior Cooper Kaifes scored a game-high 22 points, but it wasn't enough for the Jaguars in a 56-53 loss to Blue Valley Southwest in the third-place game of the Huhtamaki Hardwood Classic.

The Jaguars only had three assists, while their 10 turnovers led to 16 points for the Timberwolves. Sammy Rebeck scored eight points and Keeshawn Mason and Kyle Bonnstetter added seven apiece. Kaifes was named to the all-tournament team for the Jaguars.

The loss to the Timberwolves dropped the Jaguars' record to 1-3. Mill Valley will try to bounce back at 7:30 p.m. Friday against BV West at MVHS.

The De Soto girls also fell in the third-place game, as the Wildcats suffered a 75-51 loss to Truman.

Mariah Grizzle (23 points, seven rebounds) and Mackenzie Shupe (17 points) led the Wildcats, but De Soto couldn't stop Truman's dynamic duo of Brodi Byrd (28 points) and Deon Monroe (25 points). Grizzle and Shupe were both selected to the all-tournament team for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats (2-2, ranked No. 9 in 5A) will travel to Ottawa at 6 p.m. Friday.

MILL VALLEY BOYS (53)

Sammy Rebeck 3-4 1-2 8, Mason Little 1-1 0-0 2, Logan Talley 1-3 0-0 2, Kyle Bonnstetter 3-4 1-1 7, Ben Weigel 0-1 0-0 0, Cooper Kaifes 7-16 6-8 22, Ike Valencia 1-3 0-0 2, Brody Flaming 1-2 1-1 3, Keeshawn Mason 3-10 1-4 7. Totals 20-44 10-16 53.

BVSW (56)

Nick Parker 2-4 2-2 8, Nik Tanner 0-3 6-9 6, Hayden Hitchcock 5-9 3-3 14, Austin Murrow 5-9 0-0 14, Ben Harms 1-2 0-0 3, Michael Chichura 1-4 0-1 3, Max Defever 1-2 0-0 2, Christopher Miller 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 18-37 11-15 56.

MV 10 12 14 17 — 53

BVSW 11 12 20 13 — 56

3-point goals: MV 3-14 (Kaifes 2, Rebeck); BVSW 9-16 (Murrow 4, Parker 2, Chichura, Harms, Hitchcock). Fouled out: Hitchcock, BVSW. Turnovers: MV 10, BVSW 8.

DE SOTO GIRLS (51)

Mara Montgomery 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan Diehl 1-2 0-0 2, Mariah Grizzle 9-23 3-5 23, Lamyah Ricks 1-3 0-0 3, Linnea Searls 1-1 1-2 3, Sydney Selk 0-0 0-0 0, Ellie Bream 1-1 0-0 3, Mackenzie Shupe 6-16 2-4 17, Emily Fuhr 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-47 6-11 51.

TRUMAN (75)

Stacy Briggs 0-0 0-0 0, Kaylie Simonds 1-4 1-1 3, Erin Davis 3-7 3-4 12, Brodi Byrd 9-15 5-6 28, Becca Gilpin 1-4 4-4 7, Abby Whiting 0-1 0-0 0, Deon Monroe 10-14 4-5 25, Niya Golden-King 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-45 17-20 75.

De Soto 11 16 10 14 — 51

Truman 20 14 20 21 — 75

3-point goals: DHS 7-18 (Shupe 3, Grizzle 2, Ricks, Bream); Truman 10-19 (Byrd 5, Davis 3, Monroe, Gilpin). Fouled out: None. Turnovers: DHS 15, Truman 9.