SMNW, SMN swimmers drop time at Olathe Invitational

— Between a strong cast of senior swimmers for Shawnee Mission North and first-year coach Ryan Lee raising the intensity level at SM Northwest, the vibes have been positive in the pool for the Indians and Cougars so far this season.

The Indians and Cougars competed in what was essentially a little bit smaller scale of the state meet on Friday at the Olathe Invitational at Mission Trail Middle School. The Indians and Cougars finished ninth and 11th, respectively, in a meet that featured 15 of the 22 schools from last year's Class 6A state meet.

"We've had a great season. I've been really pleased with where our relays are," SM North coach Cody Fothergill said. "They are a little faster than I thought they'd be right now. Obviously they have to get faster throughout the season. The relays were good."

The Indians' 200-yard freestyle relay of James Cameron, Trey Smith, Luke Guthrie and Clayton McMillin led the way with a fourth-place time of 1:34.6. Dylan Aragon, Smith, Guthrie and Cameron added a 10th-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

"According to my splits, all four guys were under 24 (seconds) and I could not ask for more than that right now," said Fothergill of the 200 free relay. "I think this might be the fastest 200 free relay we've ever had at the Olathe Invite so I'm super-pumped about that and obviously they are, too. They're going to use that as we move forward, for sure."

The top individual performance for SM North came from McMillin, who clocked in at 1:04.9 to take third place in the 100-yard breaststroke despite swimming in the second fastest heat. McMillin was just 0.3 seconds off of his personal best.

"I felt great in that race. It's the best I've felt all season," McMillin said. "We've been working on it in practice and I went 1:06 flat in practice the other day and I've just been feeling good since."

While McMillin has his eyes set on setting a new personal best, his main goal going forward is to break the school record in the 200-yard freestyle relay with Cameron, Smith and Guthrie.

"We want to break the school record," McMillin said. "We're almost exactly two seconds off of the school record with our time tonight."

Cameron and Smith both earned top-10 finishes in both of their individual events. Cameron placed seventh in the 100-yard freestyle (52.47 seconds) and eighth in the 50-yard free style (23.64). Smith took seventh in the 100-yard butterfly (58.71) and ninth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:59.52).

"Trey looked really strong in both of his events and dropped time in the butterfly. James swam a great meet and really looked strong," Fothergill said. "We threw some young guys into races tonight that they maybe shouldn't have been in and they did great."

Lee has also been making it a point to push the Cougars out of their comfort level this season. Sophomore Scott Klein spoke highly of the work Lee has done with the Cougars through a little less than a month of practice, as he led SM North with a first-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle.

"Coach has just been really pushing us," Klein said. "It's really showing at these meets. He thinks that most people are going to drop 1.5 seconds just in their 50 (freestyle) just this year by state, so I think it's going pretty good."

Klein posted a winning time of 50.21, which he's very happy with at this point of the season.

"My personal best is a high 49. I was just off of that," Klein said. "With a tech suit and other stuff, I can probably knock that out. It was good for what I was looking for."

The SM Northwest sophomore also came in fourth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:54.45. Klein, Ben Harrell, Eric Gonzales and Matt Nolan put together the best relay for the Cougars with a 10th-place time of 1:37.64 in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

"Ben and the other guys are buying into the program," Lee said. "Hopefully it's going to start spreading around."

The Cougars and Indians will both be in action for the district meet on Saturday at SM East. North will also be competing in a quad on Wednesday at Free State.

Blue Valley North was the team champion at the Olathe Invitational.