St. James volleyball alumnae Gray, Fitzmorris help Stanford to Final Four in KC

After helping the Stanford volleyball team sweep Texas, 25-21, 25-21, 25-21, in the Elite Eight on Saturday at Maples Pavilion, former St. James Academy standouts Jenna Gray and Audriana Fitzmorris are heading back to the Final Four as they try to become defending national champions.

The Cardinal's national semifinal match against Florida at 8 p.m. Thursday will be even more special for Gray and Fitzmorris, though, as they'll get to play in front of several friends and family members at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.

"I'M COMING HOME!!!!!!" Gray wrote on Twitter Saturday night.

In a rematch of last year's national title match, Gray shifted the momentum toward the Cardinal midway through the first set. Texas jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the opening set, but after Stanford rallied to tie it at 13-13, Gray served up back-to-back aces and the Cardinal had control the rest of the way.

Gray, who was named to the all-regional team, dished out 39 assists and added two kills and two digs against Texas.

"I am really excited," Gray told reporters after the match. "I think one of my friends told me my senior year of high school that the Final Four would be in Kansas City my sophomore year of college, so this has been something that has been on my radar for a couple of years now. I am definitely excited to see everyone."

Fitzmorris was a force at the net for the Cardinal with a team-high five blocks. The 6-foot-6 middle blocker was second on the team with 10 kills — trailing only Pac-12 Player of the Year Kathryn Plummer, who had a game-high 19.

"It has been in the back of my mind for sure, but just try to focus one game at a time," Fitzmorris told reporters after the match. "I remember being back in Kansas City back in 2010 and watching that championship there. I am glad to be able to be back in that environment."

The road to the Final Four for the Cardinal (30-3) included wins over CSU-Bakersfield, Colorado State, Wisconsin and Texas. The Cardinal have only dropped four sets during a nine-match winning streak.

Stanford will take on a Florida team that is riding a 15-match winning streak. The lone loss of the season for the Gators (29-1) came at the hands of Kentucky back on Nov. 1. The Gators won a five-set thriller over USC in the regional final after trailing two sets to one and were down 9-5 in the fifth.

The other national semifinal will feature Nebraska (30-4) and Penn State (33-1). The winners of Nebraska/Penn State and Stanford/Florida will play in the national championship match at 8 p.m. Saturday at Sprint Center.