Johnson County names interim county manager

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners recently named Penny Postoak Ferguson as interim county manager, effective Jan. 1.

The appointment by the commission was unanimous in a vote following an executive session last week.

Postoak Ferguson has served as deputy county manager since 2012 when she was promoted from assistant county manager.

“I’ve worked with Ms. Postoak Ferguson at the city level as well as in her current position as deputy county manager and I have every confidence that she will be able to bring the continuity and leadership that will maintain our community as a great place to live, work and raise a family,” said Chairman Ed Eilert. “In addition to her demonstrated talent, she is very well-respected within her profession. I look forward to the important work that must be accomplished and she has my full support.”

Ferguson has served as assistant city manager in San Antonio, Texas; deputy and assistant city manager in Overland Park; core manager/executive director of budget and research for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City Kan. and as assistant city manager in Hays, Kan..

The vote followed a public comment period in which many employees and members of the public spoke in support of County Manager Hannes Zacharias. By majority vote, the original decision not to renew Zacharias’ contract after Dec. 31, 2017, was upheld.

“Many of us have had the pleasure and honor of working with Mr. Zacharias and we want to thank him for the work he has done for our county the past 16 years,” Eilert said. “Staying true to the Athenian Oath, Hannes is truly leaving our county a much better place than he found it, and for that we are extremely grateful. We wish him all the best in the future.”