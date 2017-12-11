Police: Woman pepper sprays McDonald’s employees

Shawnee Police say they are investigating after a woman pepper sprayed several employees of the McDonald's, near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Quivira Road, early Saturday evening.

Major Sam Larson says the incident occurred around 5 p.m. at the McDonald's, 11801 West 63rd Street.

"The female customer was upset and sprayed employees with pepper spray," Larson said. "A total of four employees were affected by it, but needed no additional medical attention."

Larson says the suspect was not contacted at the scene.

"This is an active investigation, and we are working on identifying the suspect."

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Shawnee Police at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

