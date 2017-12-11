Wrestling roundup: MV, SJA compete at Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic; DHS goes to Lee’s Summit North

The Mill Valley and St. James Academy wrestling teams placed 10th and 26th, respectively, at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic on Saturday.

Conner Ward and Ethan Kremer both reached the championship matches of their respective weight classes to lead the Jaguars.

Ward rolled to the 145-pound championship match with two wins by fall, two wins by tech fall and two wins by decision. The title match against Lincoln East's Chance Fry went down to the wire, but Fry edged Ward in a tiebreaker, 2-1.

Kremer won four of his first five matches to reach the 195-pound championship match — including wins by fall in the quarterfinals and semifinals over Plattsmouth's Devin Pfeifer and Grand Island's Oscar Richter. The Jaguars' 195-pounder lost to Olathe North's Ryan Huck by a 10-7 decision in the title match.

Sophomore 106-pounder Zach Keal joined Ward and Kremer in reaching the semifinals. Keal won his first four matches by fall before defeating Grand Island's Juan Pedro by a 7-2 decision in the quarterfinals. The Mill Valley sophomore dropped in his final two matches to take fourth place, as Keal lost to Fort Dodge's Drake Ayala by tech fall, 18-3, in the semifinals and Waukee's Lucas Uliano by fall in the third-place match.

Seniors Bryson Markovich and Jarrett Bendure both finished seventh in their respective weight classes. Markovich won his first four matches before falling to Underwood's Logan James in the quarterfinals. He bounced back to win two of his next three matches — including a 9-6 win by decision over Apple Valley's Peyton McLagan in the seventh-place match.

Bendure won three of his first four matches by fall before losing a 9-2 decision to Lincoln East's DaShawn Dixon in the quarterfinals. The Mill Valley senior rebounded to win two of his final three matches — including a win by injury default over Lewis Central's Caleb Kingery in the seventh-place match.

Sophomore Austin Keal rounded out Mill Valley's top-10 finishers after placing ninth with a record of 4-3.

St. James was led by sophomore Cade Lautt, who placed third in the 182-pound weight class. Lautt won three out of his first four matches by fall and the other was by tech fall to reach the quarterfinals. The St. James sophomore won by a 7-0 decision over Norris' Gavin Eason before suffering his lone loss to Glenwood's Anthony Sherry in the semifinals. Lautt coasted to a 18-1 win by tech fall over Iowa City West's Will Hoeft in the third-place match.

Senior Drew Ernsdorff also posted a winning record for the Thunder after going 5-3 to take seventh place at 126 pounds. Two of Ernsdorff's three losses came against Maysville R2's Dylan Wade in a 3-1 tiebreaker and 3-0 decision. Ernsdorff's other loss came to Apple Valley's Adam Mickelson, but he ended up battling back to get a rematch against him and won by medical forfeit in the seventh-place match. Ernsdorff picked up two wins by fall and another by tech fall.

Sophomore Isaac Stean added a 10th-place finish after finishing the tournament with a 3-4 record.

Lincoln East won the tournament with nearly 500 points.

The Thunder will compete in the Johnson County Classic on Friday and Saturday at Blue Valley, while the Jaguars will be in action at the KC Stampede at Hale Arena.

De Soto 15th at Lee's Summit North Invitational

The De Soto wrestling team placed 15th at the Lee's Summit North Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

Luke Barger and Lane Warner each picked up three wins for the Wildcats. Warner went 3-3 in the 120-pound weight class to earn a ninth-place finish. Warner won by a 12-0 major decision over St. Joseph Central's Peyton Corcimiglia in the ninth-place match.

Barger started out the tournament 1-4, but won his final two matches with an 11-0 win by major decision over Raytown's Devin Beam and win by fall over St. Joseph Central's Calvin Thompson to also ninth place at 170 pounds.

Evan Werner also won two matches by fall to place 11th at 126 pounds.

Kearney won the tournament by nearly 100 points.

De Soto will join St. James at the Johnson County Classic.