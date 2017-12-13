KU announces Kansas certified public manager program graduates

The University of Kansas Public Management Center recently announced this year’s graduates of the Kansas Certified Public Manager program.

The 85 graduates, who began their coursework in January, represent local, county, state or federal agencies from across Kansas.

The Kansas CPM program is a professional education opportunity for managers working in government agencies, nonprofits and organizations that contract to provide public services and meet community needs.

CPM is a nationally accredited management program and certification in which participants develop and strengthen their management skills through a competency-based curriculum.

The following are the graduates from Shawnee: Jason Brunner, city of Shawnee Police Department; Caitlin Gard, city of Shawnee; Tonya Lecuru, city of Shawnee and Vanessa Vaughn West, city of Olathe.