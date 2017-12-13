SMN girls hoops falls to Blue Valley in double OT; North boys come up short against Tigers

— Shawnee Mission North sophomore LeLe Love stuffed the stat sheet again with 31 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks, four assists and two steals, but the Indians fell to Blue Valley in double overtime, 66-61, on Tuesday.

The Indians led, 27-23, at halftime before the Tigers surged in front to take a 35-34 lead into the fourth. The game was tied at 47-47 at the end of regulation and 56-56 at the conclusion of overtime.

The Indians (1-2) will try to even their record at 5:30 p.m. Friday when they welcome Olathe North to the Brick House.

The SM North boys followed up the thrilling girls contest with a 54-46 loss to the Tigers. North trailed, 22-16, at the end of a low-scoring first half. The Indians whittled the deficit to 40-36 going into the fourth, but couldn't get over the hump.

The Indians (0-3) will play host to Olathe North at 7 p.m. Friday.