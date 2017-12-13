St. James alumnae Gray, Fitzmorris fully focused as Stanford gears up for Final Four in KC

— The last time the NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship was in Kansas City, St. James Academy alumnae and Stanford sophomores Jenna Gray and Audriana Fitzmorris sat in the crowd as 12-year-olds when Penn State won its fourth straight title in 2010.

Flash forward seven years later, and Gray and Fitzmorris have gone from the Sprint Center seats to the court as they prepare to take on Florida at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Final Four.

"We're thrilled and excited to be in Kansas City. It's really nice to have Jenna and Fitz out here in front of their home crowd," Stanford coach Kevin Hambly said in Wednesday's Final Four press conference. "I knew that was a goal there when they were 10, 12 years old … I'm glad that we could accomplish that for them, and for this group of great athletes and great players."

After Fitzmorris, Gray and fellow sophomore Kathryn Plummer spoke to the media alongside Hambly, they took the court for an hour and a half in a practice that was open to the public. While Gray and Fitzmorris are excited to play in front of several friends and family members, their focus has been elsewhere since they arrived in Kansas City on Monday night. Along with preparing for Thursday's match against the Gators, the studious Stanford sophomores have been in the midst of taking their finals.

"We landed late on Monday night, got back to the hotel, started studying for my final," Gray said. "Took a final Tuesday morning, went to practice, went to dinner, came back, started studying for another final, took a final this morning, and then came here."

Fitzmorris chimed in that she had the same finals to take. While Fitzmorris and Gray are eager to spend some time catching up with their loved ones, they acknowledged that taking the finals has actually helped them treat the Final Four like a business trip rather than a vacation.

"I think the distraction has been a little nice, too," Gray said. "It's kind of easy to want to go see your friends and family, but right now we are more focused on the team, because obviously we have much bigger things on our plate, and I can always go and hang out with them afterwards."

Gray and Fitzmorris are trying to guide the Cardinal to a second straight NCAA title after winning it last year in Columbus, Ohio. This year's Stanford squad has a lot of the same components from the 2016 team that defeated Texas in four sets in the title match, but the road to get back to the Final Four was still quite a bit different for the Cardinal.

Outside of red-shirt senior Merete Lutz and juniors Alexis Froistad Payton Chang and Tami Alade, the Cardinal roster is composed completely of underclassmen. However, with players like Gray, Fitzmorris, Plummer and sophomore libero Morgan Hentz highlighting a stellar sophomore class, the Cardinal have a lot of experience despite being the youngest of the four teams remaining.

"Our freshman year we kind of relied on the leadership of Inky (Ajanaku). She kind of showed us the ropes, told us what the Final Four was all about being here and kind of all throughout the season she led us on this journey," Plummer said. "This year, I think, sophomores, our class is pretty big, and we kind of have taken leadership roles that most sophomores don't really have to take, but we accepted it with open arms. "I think that being sophomores and being some of the key components of our team has helped us learn and helped other people learn, and I think we've learned from upperclassmen and they've learned from us. So I think it's a really good mix."

Gray, Plummer and Hentz were all named AVCA Division I First Team All-Americans on Wednesday, and Fitzmorris and Lutz were both second-team selections. Fitzmorris and Plummer both stand at 6-foot-6 and Lutz is 6-foot-8 to give Stanford plenty of height along the front row. While Fitzmorris has enjoyed being a part of that as the team's leader in blocks with 165, she was quick to note that their size is only a smart part of what makes Stanford dangerous.

"It feels incredible being up there and having so much faith in the teammates beside you, and having other tall girls up there, too," Fitzmorris said. "It really helps with our blocking I feel like, and yeah, it's helped us quite a bit. But we're also a lot more than that, so, yeah."

Gray has showcased her versatility with being one of six Stanford players to have more than 80 blocks. The Pac-12 Setter of the Year has dished more than 12 assists per set to power Stanford's offense, and has also led the Cardinal in aces. Gray recorded back-to-back aces in the first set of the Cardinal's Elite Eight sweep of Texas on Saturday. Hambly credited Gray's breakout season on the service line to her being a dual-sport athlete. Gray competed on the Stanford beach volleyball and track and field teams in the spring, and went on to be an All-American javelin thrower.

"During the summer, her and I were talking and I just said in the fall, 'You've got this great arm, how can we use it? The one place I think we might be able to is on the service line. Because we're not going to set you balls. You're not going to be our transitioned attacker, which maybe we can do some of that, but where can we use this great gift that you have and how do we maximize all the gifts of the team?'" Hambly asked. The Stanford coach continued, "So she started messing around with a different serve over the summer camp and when we got in fall, she started working. We started working with her on it and she's developed a weapon, which is great to have. At times it's as tough a weapon as any serve I've seen."

Gray was a two-time state champion at St. James in the javelin after joining the track and field team as a junior. Gray and Fitzmorris won three state volleyball titles with the Thunder, and still keep close tabs on the program. The Stanford sophomores returned to St. James last year to help out Thunder volleyball coach Nancy Dorsey with one of her camps. Gray and Fitzmorris both gave Dorsey plenty of credit for helping them become the players that they are today.

"I've been talking to her about this for a really long time," Gray said while thinking back on her and Dorsey's talks about the Final Four being in Kansas City. "She's on the board and she's helping with the AVCA. But she's been a huge role in my volleyball career. She was there even before I played there. So I'm excited to come back. All of her kids are coming this time, so, yeah, I'm really excited."

Fitzmorris added, "Mrs. Dorsey had a great impact on my life in volleyball, but also outside of volleyball. So it was incredible to see her last year and to be home and be here with her kids. We're really looking forward to it."

Shortly after giving Dorsey some high praise, Fitzmorris was often side-by-side with Hambly during Wednesday's open practice whenever she wasn't involved in a certain drill. Hambly said that one of Fitzmorris' greatest strengths is her desire to improve in everything that she does.

"Audriana is one of the best learners I've ever been around, and most eager learners I've been around. Every single day at practice she just wants to know, 'What can I work on individually? Here's the drill. What do you want me focusing on,' and we have that conversation," Hambly said. "She just wants to get better and better and better. And we want to say, we want to try this little wrinkle, she's going to do it until she figures it out. She's very special that way. She's a great human being and incredible person on top of that. But I just love the way she wants to learn and grow."

The growth of Fitzmorris and Gray has helped Stanford to a record of 30-3 and the No. 3 overall seed in the NCAA tournament. Stanford is riding a nine-match winning streak entering the Final Four showdown with second-seeded Florida (29-1).

The Cardinal posted a 19-1 record in conference play en route to a Pac-12 title. Hambly said that one of the biggest keys to success for Stanford this year has been Gray's emergence as a leader.

"It's hard for a sophomore to take over a team, especially when you have Merete Lutz, who has been an All-American four years in a row now. There is an assumed leadership that's placed on Merete, and Merete has taken that on," Hambly said. "Jenna had to kind of force her way in there to be one of our leaders, if not our (primary) leader, and Merete had to step aside and lead with Jenna. When that happened with the group, I saw us take off."

There were a few high school athletes in the stands during Stanford's open practice who have also looked up to Gray in recent years. Shawnee Mission Northwest senior setter Morgan Berry was in the stands and remembers playing against Gray and Fitzmorris when they were at St. James. As Berry prepares to play collegiately at Ottawa next fall, she has admired how Gray and Fitzmorris have both played a big role in Stanford's success as underclassmen.

"It's really cool just to know where they came from in high school and that they've made such an impact on the team that they're playing on now," Berry said. "Obviously Stanford won last year and knowing that they came in as freshmen and leading the team to a championship victory was really cool."

If the Cardinal can push past Florida on Thursday night, they'll play the winner of top-seeded Penn State (33-1) and fifth-seeded Nebraska (30-4) at 8 p.m. Saturday in the national championship match. The Nittany Lions and Cornhuskers will play at 6 p.m. Thursday in the first semifinal.