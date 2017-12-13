Take behind-the-scenes tour of Johnson County Museum on Saturday

The next behind the scenes tour of the Johnson County Museum’s collections storage facility at the new Arts & Heritage Center is planned for this weekend.

The tour is for all ages. Visitors will learn why and how the museum collects, and the importance of these efforts to our local community. The museum’s collection features over 17,000 3-D objects and over one million images.

The Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center facility holds the museum’s two-dimensional collection, including manuscript collections, maps, photographs, and quilts.

This tour will take place at 1 p.m. at the center, located in the former King Louie Building at 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park.

The cost for one 60-minute program is $10 per person for adults, $8 for children one to 18, $9 for seniors ages 60 and older, and $4 for museum members.

Members should call 913-831-3359 to receive their discount.



The Johnson County Museum is a department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District.

The My JCPRD Activities catalog, with information and a registration form, is available for pickup at all Johnson County Library branches.