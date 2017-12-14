De Soto coach King, DHS lineman Kellner highlight all-state/all-league football selections

The honors are still rolling in for several Shawnee area football players after the Kansas Football Coaches Association unveiled its all-state teams and Top 11 earlier this week.

De Soto senior right tackle Marshall Kellner was a Top 11 selection along with Derby offensive lineman Evan Clark, Goddard offensive lineman AJ Vang, Bishop Miege quarterback Carter Putz, Bishop Carroll quarterback Braden Howell, Marysville quarterback Jack Blumer, Blue Valley North defensive lineman Miles Emery, Derby running back Brody Kooser, Smith Center defensive lineman Dalton Kuhn, Garden City defensive lineman Demarcus Elliott, Blue Valley Southwest linebacker Nick Allen and Sabetha coach Garrett Michael.

Kellner was one of eight players from the Shawnee area to be tabbed as an all-state selection by the KFBCA. The De Soto offensive lineman was joined by teammates Trevor Watts (running back), Zach Titus (defensive lineman) and Jack Barger (linebacker) on the Class 4A-I all-state squad. De Soto coach Brian King was selected as the 4A-I Coach of the Year.

Two Mill Valley and St. James Academy players were named to the 5A all-state team. Mill Valley quarterback Brody Flaming and defensive lineman Ike Valencia represented the Jaguars, while St. James running back Jack Petz and offensive lineman Parker Kelley were picked as all-state selections for the Thunder.

Each of the all-state selections from the Shawnee area also received all-league honors. Here's a list of the area players who were named to the all-Eastern Kansas League, all-Sunflower League and all-Frontier League teams.

Eastern Kansas League

First team: Petz, Kelley, Valencia and Mitchell Grissom (Mill Valley)

Second team: Logan Talley (Mill Valley), Sage Sieperda (Mill Valley), Nick Farnsworth (St. James) and Cole Barrett (St. James)

Honorable mention: Flaming, Ben Hanson (Mill Valley), Ethan Kremer (Mill Valley), Jack Matchette (Mill Valley), Tanner Moore (Mill Valley), Evan Rice (Mill Valley), Christian Roth (Mill Valley), Chase Shryock (Mill Valley), Trevor Wieschhaus (Mill Valley), Cameron Young (Mill Valley), Joe Boone (St. James), Jackson Diel (St. James), Josh Geither (St. James), Nick Ingolia (St. James), Max Kalny (St. James), Cade Lautt (St. James), Rio Martinez (St. James) and Will Sharpton (St. James)

Sunflower League

First team: Hayden Goodpaster (Shawnee Mission Northwest) and Travis Morrison (SM Northwest)

Second team: John Hanneman (SM Northwest) and Talbot Ebberts (SM North)

Honorable mention: Caleb Addington (SM Northwest), Spencer Stewart (SM Northwest), Edward Guinn (SM Northwest), Jack Merritt (SM Northwest), Reid Stimach (SM Northwest), Austin White (SM Northwest), BJ Harvey (SM Northwest), Noah Laird (SM North), Nate McCoy (SM North), Reese Sila (SM North), Tanner Willmon (SM North), Brandon Ammons (SM North), Alex Taylor (SM North), Oscar Aguilar (SM North) and Zach Bush (SM North)

Frontier League

First team: Barger, Titus, Kellner, Watts, Brayden Brummer (De Soto), Bryce Mohl (De Soto), Cole Zade (De Soto), Devin Haynes (De Soto), Michael Mashburn (De Soto), Max Garrett (De Soto) and Ethan Rodriguez (De Soto)

Second team: Bobby Gill (De Soto), Trevor Gress (De Soto), Mason Taulbee (De Soto), Josh Diehl (De Soto), Keegan Wahlmeier (De Soto) and Leo Oplotnik (De Soto)

Honorable mention: Jimmy Bichelmeyer (De Soto), Victor Berumen (De Soto), Darren Winans (De Soto) and Connor Strouse (De Soto)