Third man convicted of killing Shawnee gun store owner

A third man has been convicted in the killing of a Shawnee gun shop owner during an attempted robbery.

The trial for 22 -year-old Nicquan Midgyett, of Kansas City, Mo., was recently underway when he pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery. He previously pleaded guilty to aggravated battery.

Sentencing is set for March 8.

Gunfire erupted during the January 2015 attempt to rob the downtown Shawnee She's a Pistol gun store, which catered to women. Forty-four-year-old Jon Bieker was killed and three would-be robbers, including Midgyett, were wounded.

Bieker’s wife, Becky, was also injured during the incident.

Two other defendants, Hakeem Malik and Londro Emanuel Patterson, have been sentenced to life in prison. A mistrial was declared last month in the case of the fourth defendant, De'Anthony Wiley.

She’s a Pistol, once a popular gun store in Shawnee, permanently closed its doors one year ago.

After the fatal incident, Becky had relocated the shop to Shawnee Mission Parkway and Quivira Road, less than 2 miles away from its previous location.

But legal bills and increased labor expenses forced the widow to close the shop in Dec. 2016.

The incident, she said in a Facebook statement, made her feel as though she was losing her husband for a second time.