Boys basketball roundup: Maranatha, Mill Valley, SM North pick up wins

The Maranatha Christian Academy boys basketball team had four players score in double figures in a 73-49 win over Kansas City Christian on Friday.

Jonathan Jackson led the Eagles with 25 points. Andrew Fortin (14 points), Jax Holland (12) and Brock West (10) joined Jackson in double figures. Roland Hou added 15 rebounds.

The Eagles (3-1) will return from winter break for a road tilt at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 at Summit Christian.

Mill Valley 58, Blue Valley West 50

Mill Valley jumped out to an eight-point halftime lead before keeping Blue Valley West at arm’s length the rest of the way in a 58-50 victory.

Mill Valley (2-3) took a 32-24 lead going into the break.

Mill Valley will play host to St. James (2-2, No. 6 in 5A) at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 3. The Thunder will be in action at 4:30 this afternoon against Grandview at Avila University in the Cable Dahmer Shootout.

Shawnee Mission North 69, Olathe North 62

Shawnee Mission North earned its first win of the season with a 69-62 victory over Olathe North.

The Indians (1-3) trailed the Eagles (No. 10 in 6A), 47-42, after three quarters, and faced a 13-point deficit late in the third before their fourth-quarter rally.

The Indians will play next at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Olathe South.

Ottawa 52, De Soto 39

De Soto suffered a 52-39 loss at the hands of Ottawa (No. 6 in 4A-I).

Levi Hansen and Jared Baruth scored 10 points apiece for the Wildcats.

De Soto (2-3) will try to bounce back at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 at Paola.

Olathe East 79, Shawnee Mission Northwest 55

Shawnee Mission Northwest was unable to slow down Olathe East in a 79-55 loss to the Hawks.

The Cougars (1-3) will go up against Olathe Northwest (No. 7 in 6A) at 7 p.m. Wednesday