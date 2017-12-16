Girls basketball roundup: Mill Valley, De Soto, Maranatha earn convincing wins

The Mill Valley girls basketball team coasted to a 57-24 victory over Blue Valley West to improve to 5-0 on the season.

Mill Valley (ranked No. 7 in Class 5A) has outscored its opponents by an averaging of 21 points per game. MV owned a 21-point halftime lead over BV West, taking a 30-9 advantage into the locker room.

Mill Valley will be back in action at 6 p.m. on Jan. 3 for a home contest against St. James. The Thunder will idle on Friday, and will play host to St. Thomas Aquinas at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Maranatha 45, Kansas City Christian 12

Maranatha flustered Kansas City Christian on the defensive end en route to a 45-12 victory.

The Eagles (2-2) outscored the Panthers, 20-2, in the third quarter.

Maranatha will play next at 6 p.m. on Jan. 5 at Summit Christian.

De Soto 54, Ottawa 26

Mackenzie Shupe scored 25 points to guide De Soto to a 54-26 win over Ottawa.

The Wildcats (3-2, No. 8 in 5A) outscored the Cyclones, 19-4, in the second quarter to break the game open.

De Soto will return to the court at 6 p.m. on Jan. 2 at Paola (No. 8 in 4A-I).

Olathe East 35, Shawnee Mission Northwest 27

Shawnee Mission Northwest fell to Olathe East, 35-27, in a battle of top-10 teams in 6A.

The Cougars (2-2, No. 6 in 6A) clung to a two-point lead going into the fourth quarter, but were outscored by the Hawks (No. 3 in 6A), 14-4, over the last eight minutes.

Northwest will gear up for another top-10 matchup at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Olathe Northwest (No. 9 in 6A).

Olathe North 38, Shawnee Mission North 27

Shawnee Mission North wasn’t able to get its offense going in the second half of a 38-27 loss to Olathe North.

The Indians and Falcons were deadlocked at 17-17 at halftime.

The Indians (1-3) will try to bounce back at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Olathe South.