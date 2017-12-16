SMN boys swim and dive takes second at Free State quad

The Shawnee Mission North boys swim and dive team placed second in a highly-contested Free State quad on Wednesday.

The Indians finished four points out of first place behind Free State, who won its home quad with a team score of 402. Lawrence High took third with 384 points, while Olathe West finished fourth with 92.

Sophomore Trey Smith paced SM North with a first-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle after clocking in at 1:57.7. Smith added a second-place time of 5:22.16 in the 500-yard freestyle and was on the Indians' winning 200-yard freestyle relay. Clayton McMillin, James Cameron and Luke Guthrie joined Smith on the 200-yard freestyle relay, which finished with a time of 1:35.12.

Smith, Cameron, Guthrie and Rowan Jones rounded out the quad with a second-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay after posting a time of 3:36.51. Cameron collected two individual second-place finishes as well between the 50-and 100-yard freestyles with respective times of 23.28 and 52.91. McMillin added a second-place time of 2:15.58 in the 200-yard IM.

The Indians had four third-place performances between Guthrie (100-yard freestyle, time of 55.09); Caleb Sostarich (100-yard breaststroke, 1:13.12); Blake Taylor (1-meter dive, score of 160.62) and Sam Cramer, McMillin, Oliver Sanem and Harden Boldt (200-yard medley relay, 1:53).