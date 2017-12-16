St. James swim and dive wins Turner Invite; Mill Valley 3rd, De Soto 6th

— The St. James Academy boys swim and dive team has a complexion of experienced upperclassmen and talented newcomers this season, and it was added up to a lot of early-season success for the Thunder.

St. James’ swimmers got the chance to add to that on Wednesday, as the Thunder won the Turner Invite with 401 points. Leavenworth finished second with 334 points.

“I really like how the team is looking,” junior John Matulis said. “We’ve got some strong relays coming in for state and strong individuals in a ton of events. We’re going to have a good year.”

Matulis contributed to the Thunder’s first-place finish by winning the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:24.64. While the time wasn’t quite what Matulis was hoping for with not having anyone to push him for the last few lengths of the pool, he felt it set a good benchmark for him.

“I went OK. It was my first one of the year. I didn’t swim over the summer, so it’s been a steep learning curve again,” Matulis said. “I didn’t swim a fast time, but it felt really relaxed. So I’m ready to go fast next time.”

Matulis dedicated a lot of his time in the summer and the fall to long-distance running instead of long-distance swimming since he is a member of the Thunder’s cross country team. The St. James junior capped off a strong cross country season with a 39th-place finish at the state meet, and noted that the endurance from running has helped him in the pool. At the same time, Matulis said that getting back into top-notch swimming shape has still been a process.

“They’re both different sports,” Matulis said. “It’s a lot more arm strength and everything for swim, but I’m getting back into it.”

Right after Matulis won the 500-yard freestyle, the St. James 200-yard freestyle relay team of freshman JT Amrein and seniors Zach Kurland, Kyle Banash and Nick Callahan kept things rolling for the Thunder with another first-place finish. The Thunder clocked in with a time of 1:35.65 to win the race by nearly two seconds. The same four swimmers finished second in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:46.94 to round out the meet.

Amrein highlighted the meet for St. James with victories in the 200-yard IM (time of 2:03.46) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:02.65). Callahan added second-place finishes in the 50-and 100-yard freestyles with respective times of 22.68 and 50.98.

Forristal leads Mill Valley to third

Callahan has garnered a lot of respect from his teammates and opponents after winning a state title last year in the 50-yard freestyle. One of the swimmers who gave Callahan a shoutout on Wednesday was Mill Valley sophomore Ethan Forristal.

After being a key member of the Jaguar relay teams last year, Forristal was motivated in the offseason to compete with the likes of Callahan in the top heats of individual races. Forristal got off to a blazing start in the Jaguars’ first meet of the season, as he posted third-place finishes and state-cut times in 200-yard IM and the 100-yard breaststroke. The Mill Valley junior clocked in at 2:16.31 in the 200-yard IM and 1:06.71 in the 100-yard breaststroke to guide the Jaguars to third place in the team standings.

“I thought it went pretty well,” Forristal said. “Overall as a team, too, we did really well. This meet is the first meet, so getting out there and setting our base for the season is really important.”

Forristal was pleased with certain parts of each race, but he had some things that he wants to polish up for the Jaguars’ next meet, too.

“I felt that my 200 IM was pretty strong. I went out pretty well, but then coming back it took a while to get back. I fell pretty far behind and I was like, ‘I’ve got to pick it up,’” Forristal said. “So I picked it up in the freestyle and brought it back and came in third. Then breaststroke went pretty well. Coach told me to work on my turns a lot, so I was really focused on my turns throughout. The start wasn’t as good as I wanted, but overall I thought it went pretty well.”

Along with two individual third-place finishes, Forristal was a member of two of the Jaguars’ three third-place relay teams. Forristal, Logan Myers, Carter Lawson and Colby Beggs jump-started the Jaguars with a third-place time of 1:52.97 in the 200-yard medley relay. Lawson and Beggs then teamed up with Gavin Fangman and Cole McClure to take third in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:44.47. Forristal, Fangman, McClure and Beggs then finished off the meet with a third-place time of 3:55.03 in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

All in all, the Jaguars took third in six different events. Myers chipped in a third-place time of 1:07.92 in the 100-yard backstroke to help the Jaguars finish with 271 points. The Jaguars were able to finish third despite their top returning swimmer, junior Chris Sprenger, not competing due to recovering from the flu.

“It’s pretty encouraging,” Forristal said of the Jaguars’ performance without Sprenger. “It just lets you know that there are a lot of people on the team who can do really well.”

De Soto comes in 6th

As Mill Valley’s practice partner, De Soto also has a core of young swimmers who are just started to get into the swing of things. The Wildcats finished sixth in the team standings with 64 points.

Andre VanMeerhaeghe, the lone senior for the Wildcats, led the way with a seventh-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:16.18. VanMeerhaeghe also took 12th in the 100-yard freestyle after posting a time of 1:01.41.

The De Soto senior surprised himself by winning the second-to-last heat of the 100-yard breaststroke.

“It went great. I wasn’t expecting a lot going into it,” VanMeerhaeghe said. “I had raced three events prior and I was pretty winded after the third one. I was just doing it to get a feel, and it turned out better than I thought it would.”

Sophomore Eli Gratz added a seventh-place time of 1:09.64 in the 100-yard butterfly. Gratz, VanMeerhaeghe, freshman Cole Peterson and junior Andrew Blazo combined for the best finish of the meet for the Wildcats after placing sixth in the 200-yard medley relay with a tome of 2:07.66. The same four Wildcats took ninth in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:56.08. Freshman Nick Rogers, sophomore Cale Marquis and juniors Curt Baker and Aydan VanMeerhaeghe finished a few places behind the De Soto ‘A’ 200-yard freestyle relay team in 12th after clocking in at 2:09.61.

“They’re learning. For their age, they’re doing really well,” VanMeerhaeghe said of the Wildcats’ younger swimmers. “I look forward to what they can bring just with a few practices. We haven’t really worked on a bunch of relay starts yet, so we’ll work with that.”