Wrestling roundup: MV duo wins at KC Stampede; Area teams compete at Johnson County Classic

Mill Valley seniors Conner Ward and Jarrett Bendure joined some elite company after winning their respective weight classes on Saturday at the Kansas City Stampede at Hale Arena.

Prior to Saturday, Hutchinson's Romero Cotten, Goddard's Mitchell Means, Tyler Caldwell and Boaz Beard and St. James Academy's Clay Lautt were the only weight class champions from Kansas since 2006 at the Kansas City Stampede. Ward, Bendure, Olathe North's Jevon Parrish and Goddard's Troy Fisher were able to add to that list on Saturday. Bendure and Ward paced the Jaguars to 12th place in the team standings with 246.5 points. Tuttle won the tournament for the third consecutive year.

Ward won a 7-0 decision over Buford's Blaine Bergey in the 145-pound weight class championship. The Mill Valley senior went 8-0 for the tournament. After posting a perfect record in his pool matches, Ward won all of his gold bracket matches by decision with victories over Bettendorf's Will Jefferson, Baylor B's Andrew Pace, Park Hill's Josh Steele and Bergey.

Bendure achieved the same feat at 152 pounds after edging Edmond North's Kruz Simons by an 8-6 decision. The Jaguar 152-pounder racked up a 7-0 record — including wins by decision over Staley's Lane Burch, CBC's Will Edgar and Derby's Cade Lindsey before topping Simons in the finals.

Mill Valley sophomore Zach Keal joined Bendure and Ward in placing after finishing fourth in the 106-pound weight class. Keal advanced to the quarterfinals after Seckman's Skyler Akers was disqualified in the Round of 16 match. The Mill Valley sophomore then clipped Perry's Ryan Smith by a 2-0 decision to set up a semifinals match against Sand Springs' Carter Young. Keal fell to Young, 13-7, before dropping a 5-0 decision to Neosho's Cayden Auch in the third-place match.

Ethan Kremer added an 12th-place finish in the 195-pound weight class. Austin Keal (113 pounds) and Bryson Markovich (132 pounds) were weight class runners-up in the silver brackets.

St. James, SM North, SMNW, De Soto hit the mats at Johnson County Classic

The St. James Academy, Shawnee Mission North, SM Northwest and De Soto wrestling teams were all in action on Friday and Saturday at the Johnson County Classic.

St. James led the Shawnee area teams with an eighth-place finish and score of 294.5. North and Northwest followed in 11th and 12th with respective team scores of 192.5 and 165.5, while De Soto took 20th with 66 points. Blue Valley Southwest won the team title with 516.5 points.

The Thunder were led by sophomore Cade Lautt and senior Drew Ernsdorff, who finished second in their respective weight classes. The 182-pound Lautt rattled off three wins by fall in Friday's pool matches before pinning Olathe Northwest's Brandon Medina to start off the bracket matches on Saturday. The St. James sophomore then won by tech fall over BV Northwest's Max Wagoner in the semifinals, but lost a 5-4 decision to Olathe South's Nick Jouret in the championship match.

Ernsdorff, a 126-pounder, also won all three of his pool matches via pin. In his bracket matches, Ernsdorff won by tech fall over BV West's Ryan Schram in the quarterfinals before edging St. Thomas Aquinas' Jared Simma by a 9-7 decision in the semifinals. Ernsdorff lost by tech fall to Olathe South's Jace Koelzer in the title match.

Max Lutz joined Lautt and Ernsdorff in posting a 3-0 record in the 145-pound pool matches after winning twice by fall and once by tech fall. Lutz rolled into the semifinals with a win by major decision over BV Northwest's Brock Weinstein before being pinned by BV Southwest's Riley McCall in the semifinals. Lutz had a bye in the consolation semifinals after his opponent from SM East was disqualified and ended up dropping a 7-3 decision to Gardner-Edgerton's Tevin Ewbank in the third-place to take fourth.

Connor Weltmer (fifth place, 170 pounds), Isaac Stean (sixth, 195), Danny Feist (sixth, 120), Jackson Schemmel (sixth, 106) and Clayton Hall (eighth, 113) rounded out the placers for the Thunder.

Tanner Willmon led the way for SM North after placing third at 195 pounds. Willmon went 6-1 for the tournament — including pins in all three pool matches. The SM North senior's lone loss against Blue Valley Northwest's Jared Cruz in the semifinals. Willmon bounced back with pins of Olathe East's Jayden Avena in the consolation semifinals and BV West's Logan Caldwell in the third-place match.

Alonso Salgado chipped in a fifth-place finish at 138 pounds after winning three of his first four matches by fall. Salgado pinned Olathe Northwest's Brayden Hestand in the quarterfinals before losing by fall to BV Southwest's Seth Nitzel in the semifinals and by Gardner-Edgerton's Anthony Rodriguez in the consolation semifinals. Salgado then got another pin against Hestand in the fifth-place match.

Aidan Thao added a seventh-place finish at 285 pounds, while Jeffrey Downey (182 pounds), Justice Hulse (132) and Aidan Randall (120) all took eighth.

The SM Northwest duo of Jerad Habben and Charles Brockmann both wrestled to second-place finishes to pace the Cougars. Habben was the 132-pound runner-up after winning four matches by fall to reach the championship match. The only loss of the tournament for Habben came by a 7-5 decision against Spring Hill's Noah Nemer in the title match. Habben pinned Hulse in the quarterfinals and BV Northwest's Eric Gawlick in the semifinals.

Brockmann went 5-2 for the tournament with both losses coming against Blue Valley Southwest's Brandon Madden. The SM Northwest 120-pound had two close calls with Madden, but lost a 4-2 decision on Friday and 5-0 decision in the championship match. Brockmann won by tech fall over De Soto's Lane Warner in the quarterfinals and by a 6-3 decision over Olathe South's Dallas Koelzer in the semifinals to earn his spot in the finals.

Gabe Arreguin added an eighth-place finish at 106 pounds for the Cougars.

Warner was the top wrestler for De Soto after placing fourth in the 120-pound weight class. The De Soto sophomore went 2-2 in pool matches before falling to Brockmann. Warner then battled his way through the back side of the bracket to win a 9-6 decision over Olathe Northwest's Brady Pellman and a 22-13 major decision over Gardner-Edgerton's Kye Humphrey to punch his ticket to the third-place match. Warner went on to lose by tech fall to Dallas Koelzer to settle for fourth.