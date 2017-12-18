Boys swim and dive roundup: SMN 2nd, SMNW 5th at SMSD meet; SJA 3rd, MV 5th at BVN Invite

The Shawnee Mission North and SM Northwest boys swim and dive teams placed second and fifth, respectively, at the district meet on Saturday at SM East.

The Indians finished with 202 points, while SM East won the meet with a team score of 315.

Two of North's three relays swam to second-place finishes. Cole Schmidt, Clayton McMillin, Trey Smith and James Cameron clocked in at 1:48.47 in the 200-yard medley relay to kick off the meet. Cameron, McMillin, Smith and Luke Guthrie added a runner-up performance in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:35.49.

McMillin had the top individual performance for the Indians after taking second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:05.23. The SM North senior also finished fifth in the 200-yard freestyle after posting a time of 2:01.57.

Cameron and Smith also had two top-five finishes in their individual events. Cameron placed third in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 52.74 after finishing fourth in the 50-yard freestyle at 23.76. Smith posted fourth-place finishes in the 100-yard butterfly (time of 58.14) and 200-yard freestyle (1:57.04).

The Indians had two top-five finishers in the 500-yard freestyle between Rowan Jones (fourth place, time of 6:30.85) and Levi Williams (fifth, 6:31.38). Jones and Diggs joined Guthrie and Sam Cramer in the Indians' fourth-place showing in the 400-yard freestyle relay. North finished with a time of 3:53.69.

Northwest finished fifth in the team standings with 140 points. South and West placed third and fourth, respectively with 185 and 148 points to round out the team scores.

The Cougars got off to a hot start with the 200-yard medley relay team of Scott Klein, Luc Winkelmolen, Ben Harrell and Eric Gonzales finishing first with a time of 1:44.60. Klein also chipped in a first-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.14, and was the runner-up in the 100-yard freestyle after clocking in at 49.64.

Ben Harrell took third in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:24.16, and joined Klein, Gonzales and Matt Nolan on the Cougars' third-place 200-yard freestyle relay team. The Cougars clocked in with a time of 1:36.08.

Jaden Karnes added a runner-up performance in the 1-meter dive with a score of 213.85.

St. James, Mill Valley compete at BVN Invite

St. James Academy and Mill Valley placed third and fifth, respectively, at the Blue Valley North Invite with 212.5 and 143 points.

Blue Valley North won its home meet with a team score of 310.

Harry Tjaden paced the Thunder with victories in the 100-yard butterfly and the 500-yard freestyle. Tjaden finished with a time of 53.87 in the 100-yard butterfly and clocked in at 5:00.30 in the 500-yard freestyle. The St. James sophomore was one of three top-five finishers in the 100-yard butterfly for the Thunder, as JT Amrein and Adam Orel followed in second and fifth with respective times of 56.86 and 1:01.39.

Amrein and Nick Callahan also swam to individual first-place finishes for St. James. Callahan won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.12, while Amrein took first place in the 100-yard breaststroke after finishing in 1:02.35. Callahan followed up his win in the 50-yard freestyle with a second-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle after posting a time of 49.93.

Zach Kurland joined Amrein, Tjaden and Callahan on the Thunder's first-place 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relay teams. The Thunder won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:32.70 and the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:27.36. Kurland and Orel also added individual fifth-place finishes. Kurland posted a time of 2:07.17 in the 200-yard freestyle, while Orel finished at 2:22.45 in the 200-yard IM.

Mill Valley junior Chris Sprenger went on to win the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:07.32 to lead the Jagaurs. Sprenger also added a second-place time of 1:04.59 in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Sprenger was joined by Logan Myers, Carter Lawson and Colby Beggs on the Jaguars' 200-yard medley relay team that took third place with a time of 1:49.92. Beggs also earned a fifth-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.49.