Local prep volleyball players cherish experience of watching Final Four at Sprint Center

— Several Kansas Citians flocked to Sprint Center over the weekend to help break national semifinal and championship attendance records at the NCAA Division I volleyball Final Four.

While it didn't hurt that thousands of Nebraska fans also made the short trip down from Lincoln to see their Cornhuskers win the national title, there were quite a few youth and high school volleyball players from around the KC area that were a part of the crowds of 18,000-plus on Thursday and Saturday, too.

“Oh my gosh, this is so amazing," St. James junior Audrey Klemp said just a few minutes before Nebraska played Penn State in the first national semifinal on Thursday. "This is my first time here at the championship matches, so I’m just so excited. I can’t wait to watch it.”

Of course with St. James alumnae Audriana Fitzmorris and Jenna Gray playing for Stanford in the second semifinal against Florida, Klemp had even more interest in watching the former Thunder duo take the court. Although Klemp was a freshman when Gray and Fitzmorris were seniors at St. James and didn't play with them at the varsity level, she's enjoyed building friendships with the Stanford sophomores. Gray and Fitzmorris have come back to St. James on occasion to visit the team and help coach Nancy Dorsey with different camps.

“I was a freshman when I first met them and they were just amazing," Klemp said. "I didn’t even play with them, but they were so nice. It’s amazing to see how much they’ve grown since high school. I just can’t wait to cheer them on and I hope they do awesome.”

Klemp was one of many current St. James players to watch Gray and Fitzmorris suit up for Stanford against Florida. The support for the Stanford sophomores wasn't just limited to their family, friends from St. James and the Cardinal faithful. Mill Valley junior Molly Cosmillo sat in the same group that Klemp was in. The Jaguar middle blocker remembers playing against Fitzmorris and Gray during her freshman season. With Fitzmorris leading the Cardinal with 169 blocks, Cosmillo has done her best to pattern parts of her game off of the Stanford sophomore.

“Ever since freshman year when I saw her as a senior, she was like my motivator and I’ve looked up to her because she’s one of the best middles that I saw in our high school division," said Cosmillo of Fitzmorris. "It’s just cool to see how good she is and how I can learn from her watching her on TV now.”

Shawnee Mission Northwest senior Morgan Berry found herself in a similar situation as Cosmillo as she watched Stanford's open practice on Wednesday. The SM Northwest setter has a great deal of respect for Gray, who earned first-team All-America honors and was selected as the Pac-12 Setter of the Year. Being a student of the game helped Berry garner a scholarship to play at Ottawa next fall, and she enjoyed having the chance to watch some of the best collegiate players in the nation playing against each in Kansas City.

“It’s really cool just because it’s kind of a once-in-a-lifetime chance at being here in your hometown and just seeing it and seeing players that you’ve played against in high school playing,” Berry said.

Berry is preparing to join an Ottawa team that has reached the NAIA national tournament final site in two of the past three years. While Berry is excited for that challenge, the final site for the NAIA tournament for the next four years will be at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

As the local prep volleyball players got to watch Gray and Fitzmorris take the court on the biggest stage of the college game, it was hard for Cosmillo — who is still going through the recruiting process — not to think about what it might be like to be in the same shoes as the Stanford sophomores.

“It’s a pretty cool experience. I’m glad that I get to see what I want to do at the next level and just experience it here so close to home," Cosmillo said. "It’s a good perspective of how much work it takes. These are the top four teams, so it’s cool to see them all here.”

Prior to this year, the Sprint Center also served as a Final Four host back in 2010 when Gray and Fitzmorris were 12 years old. The next chance that the Final Four could return to Kansas City is 2022 since the sites for the next four years are already determined. The future sites include the Target Center in Minneapolis (2018); PPG Paints Area in Pittsburgh (2019); CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. (2020) and Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio (2021).

While Gray and Fitzmorris finally got the chance play close to home again, one of their former St. James teammates who was in attendance started her collegiate volleyball career close by in UMKC defensive specialist/libero Mackenzie Blatcher. The UMKC freshman donned a Stanford shirt while cheering on Fitzmorris and Gray during the Cardinal's five-set loss to Florida on Thursday and got the chance to go on the court for a between-sets competition.

“It’s so cool just to see Kansas City all about volleyball because it’s kind of one of those sports that gets swept under the rug," Blatcher said. "So just to see all of Kansas City kind of freaking out about your sport is really cool. And to get to be here and see it happen, not to just watch it on TV, but to get to be here for Jenna and Fitz is really cool.”

Blatcher described being able to watch Fitzmorris and Gray play in the Final Four as "surreal," and the Stanford sophomores had the same feeling after the match despite falling in five sets to the Gators.

“I remember coming out here when I was 12 and watching and getting autographs after that game and just being so into the game and wishing that I could that I could be in this environment," Fitzmorris said. "I’m just so thankful that I got this opportunity and I hope that other Kansas City girls continue to play volleyball.”

Along with two thrilling five-set semifinal matches on Thursday to make for a raucous environment, one of the best players in the history of the game was in attendance in three-time Olympic beach volleyball gold medalist and Stanford alumna Kerri Walsh-Jennings. Just like Fitzmorris, Gray idolizes players like Walsh-Jennings but is now also starting to be in the position of being idolized.

Gray started to step into more of a leadership role this year with Merete Lutz being the lone senior on the team. The sophomore setter did her best to set a positive example for everyone who was watching her, especially knowing that there were prep and youth volleyball players watching her with the same aspirations she had at the 2010 Final Four.

“For me, it’s just become a dream come true because I’ve been watching for years and years with the Final Fours and all of the NCAA tournament and wishing that that would be me out there," Gray said. "That’s been a dream come true getting to be able to do that. And for the little girls out there, I’m just really glad that I can be seen as a role model out there.”