Thankful Thunder alums: Stanford duo lives out childhood dream despite falling to Florida in Final Four

— Emotions were running high for St. James Academy alumnae and Stanford sophomore volleyball players Audriana Fitzmorris and Jenna Gray throughout the Cardinal's Final Four match against Florida on Thursday night at Sprint Center.

From taking the court in front of an NCAA semifinal record crowd of 18,374 to dropping the first two sets to rallying furiously to force a fifth, the third-seeded Cardinal found themselves locked in a five-set thriller with the second-seeded Gators. Florida went on to hold off Stanford, 25-22, 25-21, 18-25, 18-25, 15-10, to halt the Cardinal's quest for a second straight NCAA title.

At the end of the action-packed night of volleyball at Sprint Center — which also saw eventual champion Nebraska rally past top-seeded Penn State in five sets — Gray and Fitzmorris had the chance to put things in perspective. Although there was a lot of disappointment about the Cardinal's abnormal slow start, the former St. James standouts still felt thankful that they had a chance to live out their childhood dream of playing in a Final Four in their hometown.

“I thought it was a really great experience. I was really proud of our team for coming out when we were down 2-0 and forcing that fifth set," Gray said. "Again — such a great experience, such a great crowd. I had a really great time playing in Kansas City in front of a lot of friends and family.”

Stanford owned an 8-7 lead in the first set following a block by Fitzmorris and a kill by sophomore Kathryn Plummer that was assisted by Gray, but the Gators grabbed the momentum with a 5-0 run and never relinquished it for the rest of the set.

The Cardinal offense struggled to get good swings in large part due to Florida middle blockers Rhamat Alhassan and Rachael Kramer. Kramer had five of the Gators' 18 blocks, and Alhassan and setter Cheyenne Huskey had four apiece.

“I think Jenna's connection with Fitzmorris was a little off. It started off high and then we rushed it to pick up the tempo and never got into a good rhythm,” Stanford coach Kevin Hambly said. “We tried a few things, keeping it around, moving it outside further, but we didn't find the rhythm that we typically have. For whatever reason that was.

“We didn't pass well enough to really get going offensively where we could get into figuring that rhythm out in the middle of the match. But I just think it was off a little bit tonight.”

An attacking error by Kramer gave the first point of the second set to Stanford, but strong blocking combinations and crisp serving kept the Gators rolling. With the Cardinal trailing, 14-10, in the second, Gray started to develop a connection with 6-foot-8 opposite side hitter Merete Lutz — who is the only senior on the Stanford roster. Lutz had two kills during an 8-2 run that gave the Cardinal an 18-16 lead. The Houston, Texas native recorded a match-high 19 kills.

“Merete is an incredible person and she’s an incredible player," Fitzmorris, who also recorded a kill during the Stanford surge, said. "It’s been a wonderful opportunity to get to know her on the court and off the court and I know that she will continue to do great things after college.”

The two-point lead vanished in a hurry, though, following a 6-0 Florida run, and Stanford couldn't recover in the second. Allie Monserez had one of the Gators' six aces during the run. The Cardinal didn't have any aces in the match.

"I think the difference in the match was as we anticipated. It was going to be the serve-pass game," Florida coach Mary Wise said. "And the fact that we went through a five-set match without giving up a single reception error and created at least enough first contact chaos against a very, very good offensive team. We feel very fortunate that we're advancing to play this next road match."

With their backs against the wall, the Cardinal controlled the tempo throughout the third set to keep their season alive. Fitzmorris found a grove, as she recorded the first two kills of the third after having two kills combined in the first two sets. Gray also got in rhythm with 14 of her 49 assists in the third set.

“I think the biggest key was just being ourselves and finding ourselves," Gray, who also had seven kills, six digs and three blocks, said. "Those first two sets we were pretty tense and made a lot of errors that weren’t normal for us. Honestly the last three we fought really hard, we weren’t letting balls drop as easily and we looked a lot like ourselves.”

Gray served as a jack of all trades to spark the Cardinal to a 4-0 run to begin the fourth. The sophomore setter dished out an assist to freshman Meghan McClure to open the set before combining on a block with Fitzmorris to put Stanford up 2-0. After a ball-handing error by Florida's Allie Gregory, Gray came up with a kill to make it 4-0 in favor of the Cardinal.

The Cardinal and Gators split the next four points before Stanford strung together a 5-0 run that featured three kills from Lutz to push the lead to 11-2.

“Merete has meant so much for our team. The past two years that I’ve gotten the opportunity to play with her, she really left it all out there," Gray said. "I saw the fire in her eyes, so I was really proud of how she went down with a fight. I’ve just been so honored to play alongside her for the past two years. She’s really great. I really appreciate her.”

Florida whittled its way back in it by cutting the deficit to 21-17, but Stanford slammed the door on the Gators by winning four of the next five points to even the match at two sets apiece. Fitzmorris and Gray each had a kill and combined on another block to help close out the fourth.

Fitzmorris remained hot with a block and a kill for Stanford's first two points of the fifth. The 6-foot-6 middle blocker finished with eight kills and three blocks as she helped the Cardinal rebound from a sluggish start. The Cardinal and Gators were tied at 4-4 in the fifth, but Florida scored five unanswered points to seize control. Stanford pulled back within two points at 11-9, but Florida answered with a 4-1 run to put the Cardinal away.

Following the loss to the Gators, the Cardinal finished the season with a record of 30-4. Despite falling just short of defending their national title, Gray said she and her Stanford teammates still they had no reason to hang their heads after winning a Pac-12 title and reaching the Final Four.

“This loss doesn’t define our season. I think we still had a really great season," Gray said. "Obviously the Final Four is something to be really proud of her of just making. I know it wasn’t the outcome that we wanted, but there is still a lot for us to be proud of.”

The Gators were back in action on Saturday night for the championship match against the Cornhuskers, who virtually had a home-court advantage with thousands of Nebraska fans making the drive down from Lincoln. The Huskers — who also have a former Kansas prep star in Shawnee Heights alumna Jazz Sweet — upended the Gators in four sets, 25-22, 25-17, 18-25, 25-16.

While Fitzmorris and Gray had hoped that a different team in red would have been hoisting the NCAA championship plaque, she was pleased that everyone who made it out to Sprint Center got their money's worth.

“I’m glad that Kansas City got to host," Fitzmorris said. "Volleyball is growing and growing in this area. I think it was a great opportunity for a lot of girls to watch volleyball.”