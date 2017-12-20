Zach Rampy named new SMN football coach, plans to preach more than just X’s and O’s to players

— Between his playing days and his coaching career, Zach Rampy has accumulated quite a few memories on the gridiron.

This past week has been particularly exciting for Rampy and his family. Just four days after his dad, Steve Rampy, was named as the new head coach at Lawrence High, Zach earned his first head coaching gig at Shawnee Mission North after one season of being the offensive coordinator for the Indians.

"I'm beyond excited to get going," Zach said. "I've been able to get in there and work with them in the weight room all year. Now being the one in charge, it's going to be more exciting to get this thing started."

Rampy will be taking over for Ben Bartlett, who resigned earlier this month after a four-year stint as the Indians' head coach. The 1998 SM North alumnus was also an assistant coach at his alma mater from 2007 to 2013. The Indians had their best season in more than a decade in 2016 after going 6-5, but took a step back last year by finishing 1-9.

"Coach Bartlett left us in great shape. Coach Bartlett has done a tremendous job of getting Shawnee Mission North football where it is today," SM North athletic director Kent Glaser said. "Coach Rampy just has to take those reins and take us to the next level."

Prior to coming to SM North to be the offensive coordinator under Bartlett, Rampy had accrued coaching experience at the high school and collegiate levels. After his playing career was cut short due to concussions during his sophomore season at Emporia State, Rampy wanted to remain close to the game in the coaching ranks.

Following his graduation from Emporia State, Rampy went to Pitt State to be a grad assistant. The Blue Valley and Emporia State alumnus enjoyed coaching alongside his dad at Pitt State since Steve was the offensive coordinator for the Gorillas prior to taking the job at Lawrence High, but that was just a small part of what made the experience special for Zach.

"What was really good at Pittsburg is that I worked on the defensive side of the ball when I GA'd. I wanted to do that on purpose so I would get experience from seeing the game from the defensive side," Zach, who was a Simone Award winning quarterback at Blue Valley, said. "I'd always seen it from the offensive side. You've got to look at this as a quarterback. You've got to look at this when the defense does that. You have to see that from how the defense now looks at an offense. It was a really good learning experience for me."

After serving as a graduate assistant at Pitt State, Zach spent one season at Humboldt High as an offensive coordinator and two years at Butler Community College as the co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach before coming to SM North.

"I picked something up everywhere I've been," Zach said. "You try to pick up the good and the bad and I think I'm ready to go."

While Zach is excited about becoming a head coach for the first time, racking up winning seasons isn't the first thing on his mind as the Indians look forward into the offseason.

"I've always been taught and I always firmly believe that you never talk about winning and losing in football. You talk about doing the little things right and giving 100 percent effort and having a great attitude," Zach, who is also an assistant girls basketball coach at SM North, said. "It's all things you can control. The winning and losing usually takes care of itself.

"That's kind of been my philosophy because it's more than just winning and losing. It's more than just football. Football is such a game that mimics life. You're going to have your ups and your downs. How do you bounce back from that? With football being the ultimate team, you've really got to rely on your family, on your brothers, on your coaches, on everyone involved in the program to get you over that hump. Football is just so much more than winning and losing to me. It's a metaphor for life. It's the greatest sport I can think of."

Football and family are two of the most important things to the new SM North head coach. Zach believes he's in the perfect spot with his brother, Luke Rampy, also at SM North as an assistant boys basketball and football coach and Steve close by in Lawrence.

"They're both nice to lean on. My brother being in the building and being able to go to him whenever I need to and talk to him about different offensive philosophies or anything like that and obviously being able to reach out to my dad, whose unbelievable career kind of speaks for itself — unless we play them. Then I'm blocking his number," Zach said jokingly with a laugh. "To be able to reach out to him and pick his brain a little bit because I know I'm going to have a lot of questions coming up this year and a lot of firsts with being a new head coach. To be able to call him and just talk to him or even drive up to Lawrence on day and see him is going to be really nice."

With winning a state championship at Blue Valley as the starting quarterback in 2006, Zach knows what it takes to be successful in high school football in the Kansas City area. Zach won one of the four state titles that Blue Valley won over Steve's 25-year coaching tenure with the Tigers. The first-year SM North head coach credited his father for playing a big role in getting to where he is today.

"At practice, I remember he never ever once talked about winning and losing. He never once did it. It was always, 'Do what's best. Do what's right. Treat others the way you want to be treated. Control your attitude and effort and the winning usually takes care of itself,'" Zach said. "I just thought it was really cool and a really different way at it. A lot of coaches are, 'You've got to win. You've got to do this,' but for him to never ever mention it and just teach kids how to be great young men as opposed to great football players only is something that I'll take with me forever."

While Bartlett's departure was a little bit unexpected for the Indians, SM North junior Tremaine Jackson said that there was still some comfort in knowing that there was a good chance that Zach would take over.

"We're excited. We kind of knew that coach Rampy was going to be the coach," Jackson said. "We're ready to step up and work."