SMN boys hoops holds off Olathe South

— After losing its first three games in a difficult stretch to begin the season, the Shawnee Mission North boys basketball team is entering winter break on a high note following back-to-back wins over Olathe North and Olathe South.

The Indians (2-3) built a double-digit lead in the second quarter of their 50-45 victory over Olathe South on Tuesday before holding off a furious charge from the Falcons in the second half.

"When we got into the locker room after this win, coach (Steve Stitzer) said today was a hard win because in the second half we didn't make our shots at all," junior Jarrett Hensley said. "We had to really grind it out. I think that's what our team really does. We grind it out."

Hensley scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half to lead the Indians. With the Indians and Falcons were deadlocked at 19-19 midway through the second quarter, the North offense got rolling to finish the half on a 15-3 run — which including 3-pointers from Tremaine Jackson, Jackson Bell and Hensley.

While Stitzer is hoping to see more runs after winter break like the one he saw from his team to close the first half, that isn't of his utmost concern.

"The main thing I've been trying to stress to these guys is defense. That's the only thing that really mattered to me," Stitzer said. "Our offense is going to come. We're going to work a little bit more over break and get that better."

The Indians' lead bloomed to 15 after a KT Harris 3-pointer to open the second half, the double-digit advantage disappeared in a flash after a 17-2 run by the Falcons that tied it up at 39-39. After SM North had three consecutive turnovers to begin the game, the Indians were able to take good care of the ball for the rest of the first half, but the miscues started to mount again in the third.

"We've got to deal with that pressure. They've been pressuring our guards and stuff like that," Stitzer said. "We've got to figure out ways to get the ball where we want it to be, but that's the way is it. If everything was perfect, we wouldn't have to practice."

North was able to steal back some of the momentum in the final minute of the third quarter, and never allowed the Falcons to take the lead in the fourth. Hensley knocked down two free throws to snap the Indians' skid, and Jackson made a layup with 0.5 seconds left in the third to put the Indians up, 43-39.

Jackson joined Hensley in double figures with 14 points. The junior guard also knocked down three free throws after getting fouled with 0.5 seconds left in the first quarter and finished 7-for-7 from the charity stripe.

"The bottom line is somebody else has got to step up. Tremaine has been doing a good job," Stitzer said. "He's done a good job the past two games. Those other guards have been doing a good job. We've just got to keep them from fouling out."

Jackson had four of his 14 points in a low-scoring fourth quarter. The Falcons cut the deficit to two on three different occasions, but the Indians came through with stops in crunch time to hold them off.

"We're feeling good. Our first couple of games we had to get used to each other, but know we've got it down," Jackson said. "We've got to play defense. Defense is key."

With the Indians clinging to a 47-45 lead with 48.9 seconds left, the Falcons fouled North freshman Tommy Faseru to put him on the line for a 1-and-1 opportunity. Faseru calmly drained both to make it a two-possession game.

"He's got ice in his veins. He didn't even worry about it with the (fans) yelling at him and stuff," Stitzer said. "I was looking the other way. Tommy is a good player. I think we're probably about the only one who plays a freshman in the Sunflower League, but you know what? Good for him."

Faseru was fouled again with 20 seconds left, but missed the front end of the 1-and-1 the second time around. The Falcons still weren't able to capitalize, though, and a free throw from Zach Nelson on the Indians' next possession brought the final score to 50-45.

"We still have a lot of work to do. We're not really even close to where we want to be yet, but this is a step forward," Hensley said. "I think that if we keep working, we'll go to state and we'll do some damage there. I'm happy with our team right now."

The Indians will try to get back to the .500 mark when they travel to SM East at 7 p.m. on Jan. 5.

SMN (50)

Zach Nelson 1-4 1-3 3, KT Harris 2-3 2-2 8, Tommy Faseru 1-3 2-3 4, Peyton Downey 0-0 0-0 0, Jarrett Hensley 6-12 2-5 16, Jackson Bell 2-3 0-0 5, Tremaine Jackson 3-6 7-7 14. Totals 15-31 14-20 50.

OS (45)

Brady Johnson 3-6 0-0 8, Ryan Koval 5-11 0-0 10, Preston Schuck 1-3 4-4 6, Jake English 1-4 0-0 2, Brian DeSanto 3-8 1-1 7, Zach Toutges 5-8 1-1 12, Kobe McKinley 0-1 0-0 0, R.P. Morgan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-42 6-6 45.

SMN 10 24 9 7 — 50

OS 10 12 17 6 — 45

3-point goals: SMN 5-9 (Harris 2, Bell, Hensley, Jackson); OS 3-15 (Johnson 2, Toutges). Fouled out: Schuck, OS. Turnovers: SMN 10, OS 8.