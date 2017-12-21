SMN girls basketball falls to Olathe South

As the Shawnee Mission North girls basketball team goes into winter break with a record of 1-4, first-year coach Amanda McNeill has been pleased with the efforts from her young squad, but not content.

After suffering a 43-29 loss to Olathe South on Tuesday, McNeill saw some signs of encouragement and frustration. The Indians trailed, 23-15, at halftime, but cut the deficit to two with a 6-0 personal run by sophomore LeLe Love over the first three-and-a-half minutes of the third quarter. That was as close as the Indians would get, though, as the Falcons ended the third on a 12-1 run.

"Basketball is all about a game of runs. No matter what, we're going to go on a run, they're going to go on a run," McNeill said. "What our girls are doing right now is instead of coming back with a counter-punch and coming back stronger, we hold our heads down. It's like, 'Oh crap. What are we going to do now?' We talked about changing our mentality."

With Love and freshmen Kylie Dunn and Kiara Williams all in the starting lineup and garnering their fair share of minutes, McNeill understands that things probably won't come easily for the Indians. McNeill has been looking for ways to challenge her players since arriving at North, and wants the Indians to return from winter break with a different intensity.

"We are young and that will come with growing pains, but here at North we've got to work on finishing a game. We cut it to within two in the third and the girls got tired," McNeill said. "We talked about that in practice, we need to go game speed. That way we're having game conditioning. We definitely will work on that over break. But I applaud their efforts. They played hard tonight."

Along with Love's three consecutive buckets to begin the third quarter, McNeill didn't want the Indians' defensive effort to be overlooked. McNeill wants the Indians to be able to build off of stretches like the first three-and-a-half minutes of the third where they shut out the Falcons.

"That's our main emphasis with this group is defense," McNeill said. "Let our defense generate our offense because there are going to be nights where we can't throw the ball into the ocean and we're not going to be able to hit shots. But if our defense generates layups in transition or things of that nature, that's what we emphasize is guarding and rebounding."

When the Indians have been able to get out in transition this season, Love has usually been right in the middle of it with her long arms being able to generate steals. The opportunities in transition were limited for the Indians against the Falcons, though, and they struggled in their half-court sets.

Love paced the Indians with 10 points, but the sophomore standout struggled to get shots to fall aside from the hot start to the second half. She finished 3-for-10 from the field and 4-for-10 from the free-throw line, and was visibly upset that she couldn't get some friendly rolls on a few driving layups.

"We are talking to her about her body language. She knows that she's going to have the ball in her hands a lot and it is a lot to ask out of a kid, but she's going to rise up to that," McNeill said. "She definitely will. The girls around her understand that when teams start collapsing on her that they need to be ready to knock down shots as well."

The Indians will be back in action at 7 p.m. on Jan. 3 for a road tilt with Blue Valley Northwest.

SMN (29)

Noel Watkins 0-0 2-2 2, Kylie Dunn 2-7 1-2 5, Tiana Lee 2-4 2-3 6, Mackenzie Vielhauer 0-2 0-0 0, Kiara Williams 1-6 0-0 2, Hannah Redick 0-0 0-0 0, LeLe Love 3-13 4-10 10, Anna Harrison 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 12-37 9-17 29.

OS (43)

Sophie Reed 1-6 2-2 5, Caroline Harshbarger 3-9 3-5 10, Remy Braun 2-3 0-0 5, Aaliyah Pierce 2-4 0-0 4, Avery Halliday 0-1 0-0 0, Dani Winslow 3-10 1-3 10, Lauren Harder 1-2 0-0 2, Izzy Pierce 3-4 1-4 7. Totals 15-39 7-14 43.

SMN 7 8 7 7 — 29

OS 16 7 12 8 — 43

3-point goals: SMN 0-9; OS 6-17 (Winslow 3, Braun, Harshbarger, Reed). Fouled out: Reed, OS; Love, SMN. Turnovers: SMN 14, OS 11.