De Soto’s King, Staley’s Lite named 2017 Kansas City Chiefs High School Coaches of the Year

De Soto's Brian King and Staley's Phil Lite were selected as the 2017 Kansas City Chiefs High School Coaches of the Year on Thursday.

The Chiefs tabbed King as the Eric Driskell Kansas Coach of the Year, while they named Lite the Missouri Coach of the Year.

“It is a great honor to be selected as the Kansas City Chiefs Coach of the Year. It is a reflection of the efforts of our great coaching staff and amazing group of young men that make up our football team,” King said in a press release from the Chiefs. “Receiving this recognition from the Chiefs organization is a great honor and to have this award now be associated with a great coach and mentor like Eric Driskell makes it an even greater honor. It was an amazing year and I want to thank my coaching staff and our football team for all of their efforts.”

King guided the Wildcats to a 10-2 season and an appearance in the Class 4A-1 sub-state championship game. De Soto's only two losses came at the hands of eventual state champion Bishop Miege. King has coached at De Soto for the past nine years — including the last five as the head coach of the Wildcats. After a winless first season in 2013, King quickly turned around the program and guided the Wildcats to records of 6-4 in 2015 and 7-3 in 2016 before claiming league, district and regional championships this fall.

The Chiefs renamed the Kansas Coach of the Year award in honor of former Blue Valley coach Eric Driskell before the start of the 2017 season. Driskell passed away unexpectedly in February after a ruptured brain aneurysm.

Lite was picked as the Missouri Coach of the Year after leading Staley to an undefeated season and a 5A state title. Staley edged Pattonville in the state championship game, 36-35, after Lite elected to go for a two-point conversion in the final minute.

“It is a tremendous honor to be named the Kansas City Chiefs Missouri High School Coach of the Year for 2017,” Lite said in the press release. “As grateful as I am to accept this award, I would be remiss if I didn’t accept it in behalf of my entire coaching staff, my players, my parent group, and my school administrative staff, all of who work endless hours to support this team 365 days a year. The 2017 season will not be forgotten. Thank you Staley Nation, the Kansas City Chiefs and PrepsKC.”

King and Lite will be recognized prior to the Chiefs' final regular season home game at noon Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The two coaches will receive a trophy and certificate from Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, and accept a $1,450 grant from the Hunt Family Foundation for their respective schools which will go toward player health and safety and/or education. As winners of their respective awards, King and Lite will also be extended invitation by the NFL to attend the Pro Bowl in Orlando.

King and St. James Academy football coach Tom Radke were both Kansas City Chiefs Kansas Coach of the Week winners during the season. Each Coach of the Week honoree accepted a $500 grant on behalf of the Hunt Family Foundation that again went toward improving player safety. De Soto and St. James were also presented Gatorade Sideline Kits with Gatorade also being a sponsor of the awards.