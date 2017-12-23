Lenexa Republican Jim Eschrich files to run against incumbent Tom Cox

Jim Eschrich, a Lenexa Republican, filed recently for state representative from 17th House District in Johnson County.

The district includes parts of Lake Quivira; Shawnee, generally between Pflumm and Ogg roads, and northern Lenexa.

“I am running to unseat the incumbent state representative Tom Cox in next year’s Republican primary as he actually voted for the single largest tax increase in our state’s history and Medicaid eligibility expansion, the latter requiring still another tax increase,” said Eschrich, a Buffalo, N.Y., native who has lived in the Kansas City area since 1987.

He has two adult daughters who both graduated from the Shawnee Mission School District.

His oldest daughter, Jamie, 25, is a University of Kansas graduate. His younger daughter, Anna, 21, currently attends KU.

His entire 35-year working career has been in market research.

His first 13 years were spent in the advertising agency and corporate worlds. From there, he established his own research company, working from a home office so he could balance his time between business and being at home for his children.

Eschrich has many outside interests, including being a former member of the 1987 U.S. National Bobsled Team, and a participant at the U.S. Olympic Trials held in Winterberg, Germany.

He’s a former single-engine flight instructor and commercial rated glider pilot, as well as a personal trainer.

Just for fun, he ran with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain, at the age of 50.

His entry into politics is driven by his frustration with politicians who confuse their good intentions with sound fiscal governance.

“The 17th House District deserves a more thoughtful and reasoned approach in Topeka than they’re currently getting,” Eschrich said.