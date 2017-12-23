Shawnee Rotary Club raises money with charming Santa Claus photo

To celebrate the holiday spirit and continue it’s mission to help the community, the Shawnee Rotary Club recently turned to its sense of humor and the past for fund-raising inspiration.

Years before, rotary club member Charley Vogt would dress up as Santa Claus around Christmastime and other rotary club members would bring their children for a visit. The tradition, however, fell by the wayside.

To coax Santa back for one more visit, Shawnee Police Chief Rob Moser and Shawnee Fire Chief John Mattox, both Shawnee Rotary Club members, were invited to sit on Santa’s lap for a fun photo shoot.

Both chiefs responded with equal humor and challenged their fellow rotary club members to raise “a little extra change” in exchange for the photo.

Both sides met the challenge and as a result, the Shawnee Rotary Club raised over $700.

The money was given to both Shawnee Community Services and a Nieman Elementary School family-in-need, which the rotary club adopted for Christmas.

A spokesman for the Shawnee Rotary Club told the Dispatch the organization wishes to thank both Moser and Mattox for their good humor and Vogt for donning the St. Nicholas attire one more time.