Foundation gifts $125,000 to JCCC

The Johnson County Community College Foundation received a $125,000 gift from the M.R. and Evelyn Hudson Foundation to support students who are single parents.

The charitable foundation, based in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, is a long-time supporter of the college, having supported scholarships, visual and performing arts, oral healthcare, childcare and other initiatives at JCCC for nearly 25 years.

Murdock R. Hudson and his family were owners of Hudson Oil Co., founded in 1932 in Kansas City, Kan.

Hudson Oil was sold to Great Northern Refinery in 1966, at which time Hudson formed a new company, Fisca Oil Co., Inc. Fisca Oil operated service stations and convenience stores in 125 locations throughout the country.

In 1993, the couple established the M.R. & Evelyn Hudson Foundation Scholarship endowment at JCCC to help single parents increase their marketable skills through business, computer, journalism, art and technology studies. Today the endowment stands at nearly $380,000 and provides scholarships for up to 13 students annually.

