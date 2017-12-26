Shawnee City Council approves Jill Geller as Visit Shawnee advisory committee member

Visit Shawnee has announced that Jill Geller will serve a two-year term on the Visit Shawnee Advisory Board effective Feb. 1.

The Shawnee City Council approved her appointment at its Dec. 11 meeting.

Geller has been employed by the Johnson County Park & Recreation District for more than 30 years.

Prior to being named the agency’s executive director in 2014, she served as the executive director of the Kansas City Corporate Challenge and as JCPRD’s superintendent of Recreation.



She is involved at the state level, serving on the Kansas Governor’s Council on Fitness, and at the national level as the chair of the National Recreation and Park Association’s Certification Committee.

“We are very pleased to have Jill Geller join the Visit Shawnee Advisory Committee,” Visit Shawnee Executive Director Kevin Fern said. “She will add a great perspective considering her vast experience in the parks and recreation area and its relationship to the hospitality field.”

Five members of the Visit Shawnee Advisory Committee were also reappointed by Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler and approved by the council at the Dec. 11 Shawnee City Council meeting.

They are Stacey Bienhoff, Randy Bull, Mark Hembrey, Cary Danielson Pandzik and Neal Sawyer.

Bienhoff has been a member of the Old Shawnee Days Society since its formation in 1997.

She has served in many positions in that organization including board secretary, entertainment chairperson, publicity chairperson, parade committee and the booth committee.



She is self-employed as a merchandising coordinator.



She currently serves as a member of the Board of Trustees for the Friends of Shawnee Town.

Bull has been the general manager of the Hampton Inn in Shawnee since 2005, when he was promoted from assistant manager.



Employed at the hotel since 2001, he is a graduate of the Shawnee Tomorrow Leadership development program.



He was the recipient of the “Good Starts Here Award” for outstanding service to Shawnee tourism in 2015.

Hembrey is the general manager of the Hereford House Shawnee and has been working in the food service industry for over 26 years.

He previously was the general manager at Barley’s Brewhaus in Shawnee and at P.F. Chang’s on the Country Club Plaza.



He served as Chair of the Shawnee CVB Committee in 2013 and 2014.

Danielson Pandzik has served as executive director of Music Theatre Kansas City, since she founded the organization in Wichita in 1984.

MTKC now makes it permanent home at B&B Live in Shawnee.

In 1992, she started the Kansas City branch and relocated here in 1993.



She is a graduate of Kansas University with a degree in music education.

Sawyer is retired from the Kroger Company, where he served in a variety of management positions.

He is the co-president of Rebuilding Together Shawnee and active in the Rotary Club of Shawnee.

He previously served on the Shawnee Planning Commission and the Shawnee City Council.